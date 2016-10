Nothing takes the spookiness out of a costume quite like when the wearer starts wags its tail—or purrs.

That was the case during the Humane Society of Sarasota County 20th annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest Wednesday at the Phillippi Farmhouse Market.

Categories for the contest included funniest, spookiest, cutest, most creative, best pet/owner look-a-like and best rescue.