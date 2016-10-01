Hershorin Schiff Community Day School honors Rachel Saltzberg

A celebration was held in honor of Rachel Saltzberg on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Libby’s Cafe and Bar. About 60 people gathered to thank Saltzberg for her constant contribution to the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School. Last year Saltzberg began the Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund for the school, and when asked if this event could be held in her honor, she said as yes as long as it could benefit the scholarship fund. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hor d’oeuvres while speeches were made in Saltzberg’s honor before the DJ opened the dance floor.