Guest of honor Rachel Saltzberg with daughter Jordyn, 12

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School honors Rachel Saltzberg

Guest of honor Rachel Saltzberg with daughter Jordyn, 12

Darren, Annette, Sasha and Steve Saltzberg

Darren, Annette, Sasha and Steve Saltzberg

Flora Oynick and Vicki Inglese

Flora Oynick and Vicki Inglese

Wendy Katz gives a speech in honor of Rachel Saltzberg. The event was hosted in honor of Saltzberg’s efforts toward the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.

Wendy Katz gives a speech in honor of Rachel Saltzberg. The event was hosted in honor of Saltzberg’s efforts toward the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.

Rachel Saltzberg hugs Wendy Katz after Katz’s speech about Saltzberg.

Rachel Saltzberg hugs Wendy Katz after Katz’s speech about Saltzberg.

Head of school, Dan Ceaser gives a speech in Rachel Saltzberg’s honor.

Head of school, Dan Ceaser gives a speech in Rachel Saltzberg’s honor.

After the speeches, a DJ provided entertainment for the crowd.

After the speeches, a DJ provided entertainment for the crowd.

Jocelyn Ozan and Allison Cohen

Jocelyn Ozan and Allison Cohen

Hardy Schwartz and Rachel and Joe Feldman

Hardy Schwartz and Rachel and Joe Feldman

Sylvia Konople, Robin Sweeting and Krystel and Matt Beall

Sylvia Konople, Robin Sweeting and Krystel and Matt Beall

Annette Salzberg, Jill Malkin, Steve Salzberg and Chris Malkin

Annette Salzberg, Jill Malkin, Steve Salzberg and Chris Malkin

Rachel Saltzberg was the guest of honor on Oct 1. as supporters of the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School gathered to recognize her commitment to the school.

Rachel Saltzberg was the guest of honor on Oct 1. as supporters of the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School gathered to recognize her commitment to the school.

Darren Saltzberg gives a speech about his wife, and event honoree, Rachel.

Darren Saltzberg gives a speech about his wife, and event honoree, Rachel.

Rachel Saltzberg addresses the crowd and thanks those who have supported her in her efforts.

Rachel Saltzberg addresses the crowd and thanks those who have supported her in her efforts.

A giving tree was set up so guests could donate to the Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund, which Rachel Saltzberg started last year.

A giving tree was set up so guests could donate to the Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund, which Rachel Saltzberg started last year.

A giving tree was set up so guests could donate to the Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund, which Rachel Saltzberg started last year.

A giving tree was set up so guests could donate to the Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund, which Rachel Saltzberg started last year.

Elizabeth Springler, Richard Goldstein and Jessi Sheslow

Elizabeth Springler, Richard Goldstein and Jessi Sheslow

Darren, Sasha and Steven Saltzberg

Darren, Sasha and Steven Saltzberg

Pamela, Richard and Laura Hershorin

Pamela, Richard and Laura Hershorin

Jill Malkin and Julie Green

Jill Malkin and Julie Green

After speeches were made, guests danced and enjoyed cocktails and appetizers.

After speeches were made, guests danced and enjoyed cocktails and appetizers.

Stacy Hanan and Kate Pressman

Stacy Hanan and Kate Pressman

Shasha Rosin and Lauren Cohen

Shasha Rosin and Lauren Cohen

Saltzberg began the Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund for the school last year.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

A celebration was held in honor of Rachel Saltzberg on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Libby’s Cafe and Bar. About 60 people gathered to thank Saltzberg for her constant contribution to the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School. Last year Saltzberg began the Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund for the school, and when asked if this event could be held in her honor, she said as yes as long as it could benefit the scholarship fund. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hor d’oeuvres while speeches were made in Saltzberg’s honor before the DJ opened the dance floor.

