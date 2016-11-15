 Skip to main content
Children under the care of Children’s Guardian Fund wrote thank-you cards to donors in order to show their appreciation for the things they’ve received as a result of their funding.

Helping Our Kids Soar inspires attendees to give back

Children under the care of Children’s Guardian Fund wrote thank-you cards to donors in order to show their appreciation for the things they’ve received as a result of their funding.

Marilyn Borysek, Graci McGillicuddy, Elaine Crouse and Lucia Branton

Marilyn Borysek, Graci McGillicuddy, Elaine Crouse and Lucia Branton

Abby Krause gets emotional as she tells her story of being a foster parent and why these kids continually inspire her.

Abby Krause gets emotional as she tells her story of being a foster parent and why these kids continually inspire her.

Pam Castellana, Jeanne Armour and Gerhard Toth

Pam Castellana, Jeanne Armour and Gerhard Toth

Joyce and Ken Morrison

Joyce and Ken Morrison

Jasmine Cresswell Candlish, board member and volunteer Guardian ad Litem, tells the story of the first time that she visited a prison to meet the neglectful parent of a child she was serving as Guardian for.

Jasmine Cresswell Candlish, board member and volunteer Guardian ad Litem, tells the story of the first time that she visited a prison to meet the neglectful parent of a child she was serving as Guardian for.

Keith Hammond with Nancy and John McAward

Keith Hammond with Nancy and John McAward

Joy Holloway Salter, Guardian ad Litem, and Debbie Smith

Joy Holloway Salter, Guardian ad Litem, and Debbie Smith

The crowd claps after Jesse Durant, a previous foster child, tells his success story of going from a domestic violence accusation to beginning culinary school at Manatee Technical College.

The crowd claps after Jesse Durant, a previous foster child, tells his success story of going from a domestic violence accusation to beginning culinary school at Manatee Technical College.

Kim Walker and Tina Mroczkowski

Kim Walker and Tina Mroczkowski

Annika Grande and Tonia Hutchinson

Annika Grande and Tonia Hutchinson

Wendy Cox, board member and Guardian ad Litem, picks the winning raffle ticket.

Wendy Cox, board member and Guardian ad Litem, picks the winning raffle ticket.

Svetlana Kaminsky, office manager at Children’s Guardian Fund, with Carol Siegler, Marty Kossoff, Luke Nicholas and Conni Arledge

Svetlana Kaminsky, office manager at Children’s Guardian Fund, with Carol Siegler, Marty Kossoff, Luke Nicholas and Conni Arledge

Kim DelGaudio, regional director of Florida Guardian Ad Litem Program, with Toni Latortue and Frank Prado

Kim DelGaudio, regional director of Florida Guardian Ad Litem Program, with Toni Latortue and Frank Prado

Children under the care of Children’s Guardian Fund wrote thank-you cards to donors in order to show their appreciation for the things they’ve received as a result of their funding.

Children under the care of Children’s Guardian Fund wrote thank-you cards to donors in order to show their appreciation for the things they’ve received as a result of their funding.

Carol Belmont, vice president of Children’s Guardian Fund

Carol Belmont, vice president of Children’s Guardian Fund

Steve Zumsteg, Mary Berman, Gerri Steadman and Marvin Kadesh

Steve Zumsteg, Mary Berman, Gerri Steadman and Marvin Kadesh

Stephanie Ogle and Amy Clark

Stephanie Ogle and Amy Clark

The speakers at the annual Children’s Guardian Fund Fall Luncheon led many guests to open their hearts and their wallets.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It’s a rare experience, watching a room of a few hundred people sit completely silent as they attentively listen to the speaker before them. However, when the story is about a child whose mother tried to kill her, the subject matter alone is enough of a reason to listen.

Several speakers produced this effect at the annual “Helping Our Kids Soar” Children’s Guardian Fund Fall Luncheon at Michael’s On East on Monday, Nov. 14. Attendees were given the opportunity to hear from foster parents, Guardian ad Litems and a past foster child, all of whom inspired many to wave their donation envelopes in the air for collection at the end of the event. Attendees already supported the organization by purchasing their ticket to the luncheon and purchasing raffle tickets at the event, but many were so moved by the stories of resilience in the face of adversity that they chose to donate even more.

