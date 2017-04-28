 Skip to main content
Shelley Rence and Shay Waters-Sykes

Healthy Start hosts annual luncheon

Elizabeth Gutierrez and Kameron Partridge Hodgens

Darryan Wilder Krieg

John Ewens and Healthy Start Executive Director Shon Ewens

Dana Place, Mitzie Henson and John Cranor

Renee Young and Lily Carillo

Jenna Maye, Desiree Berry and Chris Wirth

Linda and Lewie Torgeson

Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Bruning

jamee Thumm and Healthy Start Board Chairwoman Debra Boterf

Beth Kregenow and Janet Kahn

City Commissioner Suzanne Atwell and Sarasota County School Board Member Jane Goodwin

Chris Fulton and Tanya Farley

Students from Stage Door Preschool performed for guests.

AJ Athridge poses during Stage Door Preschool' s performance at the Giving Sarasota a Healthy Start luncheon.

Pam Beitlich cheers after a performance by Stage Door Preschool students.

Patrons and partners of Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the Giving Sarasota a Healthy Start luncheon.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Guests of the Giving Sarasota a Healthy Start Luncheon didn't go to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for a show, but they were in for quite the performance. 

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County gathered with its partners and supporters on April 28 at the Van Wezel for its annual luncheon. 

But before the program began, guests were treated to a performance from the students of Stage Door Preschool. 

Before the dancers, dressed in tutus and tuxedos, emcee City Commissioner Suzanne Atwell spoke briefly on the importance of Healthy Start. The organization offers support and services to expecting and new mothers and their infants. 

"A community in order to thrive begins healthy pregnancy ... this is our future," Atwell said. 

