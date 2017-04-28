Healthy Start hosts annual luncheon

Guests of the Giving Sarasota a Healthy Start Luncheon didn't go to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for a show, but they were in for quite the performance.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County gathered with its partners and supporters on April 28 at the Van Wezel for its annual luncheon.

But before the program began, guests were treated to a performance from the students of Stage Door Preschool.

Before the dancers, dressed in tutus and tuxedos, emcee City Commissioner Suzanne Atwell spoke briefly on the importance of Healthy Start. The organization offers support and services to expecting and new mothers and their infants.

"A community in order to thrive begins healthy pregnancy ... this is our future," Atwell said.