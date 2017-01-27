The organization, which advocates for the health of infants and mothers, tries to make their annual bash unlike any other.

There were no ball gowns or bow ties on the guests that weaved their way through the labyrinth of dressers, doors and tables during Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County’s annual fundraiser Jan. 26 at Sarasota Architectural Salvage.

It was the eighth year the organization has held the event at the location. Healthy Start Executive Director Shon Ewens admits it’s not an abnormal location for a fundraiser, but that’s the point.

“This is our biggest one of the year. I think it’s completely different than what anyone does in Sarasota,” Ewens said.

The organization advocates for the health of infants and mothers. It’s mission was evident in the attendee’s choice of accessory.

“If you can wear your babies you bring them,” Ewens said. “They’re here because that’s our mission.”