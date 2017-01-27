 Skip to main content
Passerine performed at the fundraiser.

Healthy Start fundraiser trades ball gowns for baby bjorns

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Keffie Lancaster and Chris Miller

Kristy Iris and Arielle Ball

Pam Fields and Bob Glantz

Michelle Colkitt, Jeannie Sleight, Desiree Berry

Louann and Ian Linn

Megan Ryan, John kitty and Risa Segal

Melinda Place, John and Kitty Cranor

Emily Hollifield and Omar Syed

Khady Diarra and Mara Cunha

Levi Watkins

Sheera Thomas, Megan Watkins, Michelle Colkitt and Paige Mouchett

Judi Bell, Gana Gilkey. Terri Curry

Suzanne Silverstein and Helena Russ

Beth Kregenow and Stephanie Donnelly

Amanda Moffett, Kerri McNutt, Tonya Farley

Edward Weitz, Gus Arcos, Scott Eastwood and Peter Ball

Melanie Jaudon, Victoria Jaudon and Shelley Rence

The Cookie Cottage provided some tasty treats for the event.

Kitty Cranor, Executive Director of Health Start Shon Ewens and John Cranor

Robyn Sadlo, Bill Sadlo and Annette Martin

Beverly Phelps, Tierrany Boyle and Monroe Mitchell. Phelps is a Save my Life program, which teaches safety, breastfeeding and childbirth. Boyle participated in the program when pregnant with her daughter, Monroe Mitchell.

Executive Director of Health Start Shon Ewens and President and Chairman of the Board Debra Boterf

Timea Furst and daughter Jazmin Erdei

Pam Hodge, Greg Hodger, Brian Pietranton and Alana Hodger

Krista Gingras and Liz Raymond

Healthy Start hosted its annual fundraiser at Sarasota Architectural Salvage.

Mary Eidge, Cynthia Semerar and Robert Hernandez

Terry Curry, Judi Bell, Kameron Hodgens and Debbie Partridge

Ciera Coleman and Kirsten Burnett

The organization, which advocates for the health of infants and mothers, tries to make their annual bash unlike any other.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

There were no ball gowns or bow ties on the guests that weaved their way through the labyrinth of dressers, doors and tables during Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County’s annual fundraiser Jan. 26 at Sarasota Architectural Salvage.

It was the eighth year the organization has held the event at the location. Healthy Start Executive Director Shon Ewens admits it’s not an abnormal location for a fundraiser, but that’s the point.

“This is our biggest one of the year. I think it’s completely different than what anyone does in Sarasota,” Ewens said.

The organization advocates for the health of infants and mothers. It’s mission was evident in the attendee’s choice of accessory.

“If you can wear your babies you bring them,” Ewens said. “They’re here because that’s our mission.”

