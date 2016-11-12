 Skip to main content
Maxine Solomon carried a basket of gift cards, which attendees could purchase for $20. Each gift card was worth $25 at a local restaurant and proceeds benefited the Friends of Gulf Gate Library.

Gulf Gate tastes local bites

Jose Rojas and Artura Perez serve Taste of Gulf Gate attendees.

Arturo Perez serves Tom Hurban at the Taste of Gulf Gate event at the Gulf Gate Public Library.

Caroline Martin and Kikita Egloff offer eventgoers samples from Geiers Sausage Kitchen.

Plates were piled high as eventgoers sampled food from 20 different restaurants.

Off the Hood seafood offered Taste of Gulf Gate attendees tacos.

Pub 32 offered eventgoers Paddy's Irish whiskey chocolate mouse with leprechaun cream.

Chris Charlton serves Sheryl Lazzarotti a sandwich.

Alan Perry of the band Limewater plays the drums during the bands performance at Taste of Gulf Gate.

Sandra Gould, Linda Greco, Ed McKeever and Diane McKeever enjoy samples from 20 restaurants among the books at Gulf Gate Public Library.

Susan Arturo brought her dog Tinker Bell to the event.

Friends of Gulf Gate Library hosted Taste of Gulf Gate Thursday at Gulf Gate Public Library.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The parking was slim and the line to enter was long for A Taste of Gulf Gate attendees Thursday at Gulf Gate Public Library. Some didn't make it to the door, daunted by the length of the line, but the persistent were greeted by the smells of 20 local restaurants wafting down the hall to the ticket table. 

Attendees piled their plates high and ate among the books at Gulf Gate Public Library. There was no quiet in the library as local band Limewater performed in the librarian booth.  

The event was put on by Friends of Gulf Gate Library, which contributes financial support to the library. A Taste of Gulf Gate is the group's largest fundraiser. Board member Kathy Halaiko said she was excited to see the turnout at this year's event. 

