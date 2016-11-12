Gulf Gate tastes local bites

The parking was slim and the line to enter was long for A Taste of Gulf Gate attendees Thursday at Gulf Gate Public Library. Some didn't make it to the door, daunted by the length of the line, but the persistent were greeted by the smells of 20 local restaurants wafting down the hall to the ticket table.

Attendees piled their plates high and ate among the books at Gulf Gate Public Library. There was no quiet in the library as local band Limewater performed in the librarian booth.

The event was put on by Friends of Gulf Gate Library, which contributes financial support to the library. A Taste of Gulf Gate is the group's largest fundraiser. Board member Kathy Halaiko said she was excited to see the turnout at this year's event.