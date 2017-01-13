 Skip to main content
New Member Education Committee Co-Chairwomen Michelle McSwain and Jaclyn Campbell with event organizer Ashley Guttridge.

Guests indulge at relaxing Junior League of Sarasota fundraiser

Fresh Salon & Spa stylist Tammy Gamso gives Tara Motzenbecker a highlighting and contouring treatment.

Jill French, Jessica Feather and Jen Russell

Kristen Theisen gets a highlighting and contouring treatment by Fresh Salon & Spa stylist Taylor Thompson.

Julie Homann and Lela Haas

Kendra Gemma gets a manicure by Fresh Salon & Spa nail artist Ester Pritthan.

Fresh Salon & Spa Guest Coordinator Marie Sherman pours champagne for guests.

Kim Martin, Leigh Daley and Marsha Thompson

Emily Weitekamp gets a “beachy wave” hairdo by Fresh Salon & Spa stylist Asia Bebber.

Guests had a variety of props to choose from at the photobooth.

Kendra Gemma and Jennie Baumberger

Alexis Broen, New Member Education Committee Co-Chairwoman Michelle McSwain and Katelyn Kopakin

New Year, New You was held at Fresh Salon & Spa on Jan. 12.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Fresh Salon & Spa was full of smiling ladies Jan. 12 when the Junior League of Sarasota's 2016-2017 New Member Class held a beauty and spa treatment fundraiser.

Guests sipped on mimosas and enjoyed light bites while starting off the new year with manicures, makeovers, hair treatments and even tranquil massages.

100% of proceeds from the event went to the Junior League of Sarasota's 2016-2017 New Member Class Project, which is the creation of a sensory garden at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.

