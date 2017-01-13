Guests indulge at relaxing Junior League of Sarasota fundraiser

Fresh Salon & Spa was full of smiling ladies Jan. 12 when the Junior League of Sarasota's 2016-2017 New Member Class held a beauty and spa treatment fundraiser.

Guests sipped on mimosas and enjoyed light bites while starting off the new year with manicures, makeovers, hair treatments and even tranquil massages.

100% of proceeds from the event went to the Junior League of Sarasota's 2016-2017 New Member Class Project, which is the creation of a sensory garden at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.