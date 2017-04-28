 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Goodwill Manasota Vice President of Foundation Veronica Brandon Miller and Goodwill Manasota President and CEO Bob Rosinsky

Goodwill Manasota recognizes its top volunteers

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Goodwill Manasota Vice President of Foundation Veronica Brandon Miller and Goodwill Manasota President and CEO Bob Rosinsky

C.J. Bannister and Linda Gould

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

C.J. Bannister and Linda Gould

Nick and Abigail Altier with Bob Stanell

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Nick and Abigail Altier with Bob Stanell

Sister Gilchrist Cottrill and Donna Martin

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Sister Gilchrist Cottrill and Donna Martin

Linda Watterworth, Daniel Hodous, Goodwill Manasota Vice President of Foundation Veronica Brandon Miller, Kelly Gardner, Sam Valentin and Lou Ann Linn

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Linda Watterworth, Daniel Hodous, Goodwill Manasota Vice President of Foundation Veronica Brandon Miller, Kelly Gardner, Sam Valentin and Lou Ann Linn

Teresa and Mitchell John

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Teresa and Mitchell John

Megan Pedersen and Sharon Fudoli

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Megan Pedersen and Sharon Fudoli

Colin Pember, Daniela Kaskey and Ben Graham

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Colin Pember, Daniela Kaskey and Ben Graham

Guests dined on cupcakes for dessert at the Goodwill Ambassador Recognition Luncheon on April 28 at Michael’s On East.

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Guests dined on cupcakes for dessert at the Goodwill Ambassador Recognition Luncheon on April 28 at Michael’s On East.

Lisa Kullman and Jennifer Fretz-Smith

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Lisa Kullman and Jennifer Fretz-Smith

Amy Tuten and Jay Berman

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Amy Tuten and Jay Berman

Marta Belle-Williamson and Phil Williamson

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Marta Belle-Williamson and Phil Williamson

Jeremy Miller with honorees Dr. Richard Wharton, Dr. Lou Bertha McKenzie-Wharton and Joseph Wharton

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Jeremy Miller with honorees Dr. Richard Wharton, Dr. Lou Bertha McKenzie-Wharton and Joseph Wharton

Angela Massaro-Fain, Maribeth Phillips, Allison Imre Perkowski and Cindy Sloan

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Angela Massaro-Fain, Maribeth Phillips, Allison Imre Perkowski and Cindy Sloan

Honorees Ben Knisely and Jo Rita Stevens

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Honorees Ben Knisely and Jo Rita Stevens

Bob Summers, Angela Guerrero and honoree Fred Lopez

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Bob Summers, Angela Guerrero and honoree Fred Lopez

Dan Austin and Suzanne Dameron

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Dan Austin and Suzanne Dameron

Honoree Mary Lemay and Graci McGillicuddy

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Honoree Mary Lemay and Graci McGillicuddy

Jennifer Moss with her daughter, honoree Brianna Moss

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Jennifer Moss with her daughter, honoree Brianna Moss

Greg Courter and Mitch Helton

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Greg Courter and Mitch Helton

Share
The annual Goodwill Ambassador Recognition Luncheon took place on April 28 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

There’s something refreshing about a luncheon that is a) free and b) features attendees who are genuinely surprised to meet so many photographers who want a photo of them.

That’s exactly the type of humble individuals who attended the Goodwill Manasota Ambassador Recognition Luncheon on April 28 at Michael’s On East.

After some mingling, attendees took their seats for an opening address by Veronica Brandon Miller, Goodwill Manasota’s vice president of foundation.

“You are in for a treat,” says Brandon Miller. “We get to recognize 50 people in 12 minutes — Just kidding. We do encourage those that are receiving an award to bask in the glory only after you sprint on stage in light speed.”

Goodwill staff kept it fun as they recognized the top ambassadors from the various Sarasota and Bradenton locations. The first awards given out were various levels of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, signed by past President Barack Obama.

Recipients — including both individuals and companies/organizations — included:

Bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award: Adams & Reese; Silver Presidential Volunteer Service Award: Fred Lopez; Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award: Children’s World, Mary LeMay and Ben Knisley.

Three Youth Ambassadors also received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, including Brianna Moss, Drew Taylor and Faith Holliday, and the Presidential Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Jo Rita Stevens.

Stella McDaniel was awarded Volunteer of the Year.

Other honorees included Lisa and Stanley Eding, Julie and MarcAnthoy Roman, Canada Med Services, Sandy Conrad, Thomas Wiltsie, Jennifer Matteo, Rosenda Calloway, Jane Nutter Johnson, Joann Fabec, Margi Dawson, Karen Cadou, Janet Arena, Jacqueline Moore, Lisa Berger, Fawley Bryant Architecture, Nick Altier, Peter Crowley, Meals on Wheels Plus, Dr. Richard Wharton, Dr. Lou Bertha Wharton,Joseph Wharton, Laurel Corriveau, Trish McConnell, Cindy Christo Brown and Stella McDaniel.

Related Stories