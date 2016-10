Community members came together Thursday, Oct. 21 at Michael’s On East to honor various volunteers at the annual Goodwill Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner.

Guests mingled in the atrium before heading inside for dinner and programming. Honorees included Adams and Reese LLP, Danny Bilyeu, Gloria Moss, iHeart Media Sarasota, Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, Inc. and SunTrust Bank.