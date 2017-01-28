 Skip to main content
Steve Fuller, Jan Holman, Gene Campbell and Joan Partridge

Global Luminaries light up Longboat

Alan and Inge Boudreau

“Femina” by Tomas Hlavicka

“Balancing” by Vladimira Klumpar

“Chef” by Pavel Hlava

Elaine Bankoff and Beverly and Marvin Rose

Ruth and Harry Cronson

Carol and Joe Matcovsky

Some of the glass art was on display at a Habatat Pop Up at Whitney Plaza, such as these pieces by Matthew Curtis.

Director of the Longboat Key Center for the Arts Jane Buckman and artist Michael Behrens

Alex Bernstein and Barbara and Sanford Orkin

Some of the glass art was on display at a Habatat Pop Up at Whitney Plaza, such as “Brilliant Red Bloom” by Martin Blank

Daniel Clayman and Merle and Michael Orlove

“Reading Retreat” by Emily Brock

Lois Stulberg, Anne-Marie Russell and Carol Beeler

Artists Wilfred Grootens and Peter Bremers

Seiko and Hiroshi Yamano

Thomas Coates, Coco Rose-Coates, 10, Ursula Cook, 10 and Marlene Rose

The Third Annual Contemporary Studio Glass Weekend opened at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts on Jan. 28.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Artists from around the world proudly opened their work to the public on Jan. 28.

The Longboat Key Center for the Arts, along with Habatat Galleries from Royal Oak, Mich., celebrated the public opening of the third annual Contemporary Glass Weekend on Jan. 28. An opening at Alfstad & Company for artists Kathleen Mulcahy and Ron Desmett was held on Jan. 26.

Global Luminaries, the name given to the exhibit, displays contemporary glass from 13 countries including Hungary, Sweden and the Czech Republic. A lecture series with Ferdinand Hampson, founder and past president of Habatat Galleries will begin on Feb. 1.

