Global Luminaries light up Longboat

Artists from around the world proudly opened their work to the public on Jan. 28.

The Longboat Key Center for the Arts, along with Habatat Galleries from Royal Oak, Mich., celebrated the public opening of the third annual Contemporary Glass Weekend on Jan. 28. An opening at Alfstad & Company for artists Kathleen Mulcahy and Ron Desmett was held on Jan. 26.

Global Luminaries, the name given to the exhibit, displays contemporary glass from 13 countries including Hungary, Sweden and the Czech Republic. A lecture series with Ferdinand Hampson, founder and past president of Habatat Galleries will begin on Feb. 1.