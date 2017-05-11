Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates partner agencies

Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center breathed new life into its previously named “From Showers to Flowers” luncheon on May 11 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The event honored the center’s Tenant Partner Agencies that have been partners since the center’s inception: Coastal Behavioral Healthcare, Community Health Centers of Sarasota County Children’s Health Clinic and Gulfcoast Legal Services. Guests dined on a Michael’s On East meal and listened to several speakers in celebration of Southwest Florida's only collaborative human service nonprofit campus.