Honoree Jack Minge and Chairwoman Bunny Skirboll

Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates partner agencies

Thursday, May. 11, 2017 |

Betty Schoenbaum and Nelle Miller

Phyllis Lasky, Barbara Levesque and Claudia Malecki

Dale Wolfson, Lynn Buehler and Joanne Radcliffe

Sue Greenberg, Kathryn Wilcox, Robin Groelle and Amy Kenyon

Guests celebrated the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center’s Tenant Partner Agencies at the Collaboration Celebration Luncheon on May 11 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Debby Boterf and Amy Fulton

Dr. Karen Hamad, Robin Serbin and Dr. Vida Farhangi

Carole Crosby and Dr. Larry Wickless

Marlo Turner, Ella Lewis and Doug Staley

Jules and Carol Green

Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center honored its Tenant Partner Agencies at the Collaboration Celebration Luncheon on May 11 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Tim Gissal, Jack Donoghue and Cord Mellor

Dudley Carson, Kara Altice-Montes, Dr. Luis Montes, Roseanne Gutmann and Suzanne Ellin

Linda Stone and Irene Fleshner

Kathy Piston and Cassandra Shea

Chris Johnson and Brook Bello

Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center Board Chairman Jack Kidd addresses the crowd at the Collaboration Celebration Luncheon on May 11 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Ellen and Michael Johnson with his mother, Julie Johnson

Rose Chapman and Elizabeth O’Brien

Executive Director of Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center Kameron Hodgens, Trish McConnell, Sandy Moser and Ethan Frizzell

Veronica Brady and Dr. Bob Rosenbluth

Chris Hill, Brook Bello and Chris Groeber

The Collaboration Celebration Luncheon took place on May 11 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center breathed new life into its previously named “From Showers to Flowers” luncheon on May 11 at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The event honored the center’s Tenant Partner Agencies that have been partners since the center’s inception: Coastal Behavioral Healthcare, Community Health Centers of Sarasota County Children’s Health Clinic and Gulfcoast Legal Services. Guests dined on a Michael’s On East meal and listened to several speakers in celebration of Southwest Florida's only collaborative human service nonprofit campus.

