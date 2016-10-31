Giving Hunger the Blues rocks Van Wezel

It was good vibes only during Jah Movement's performance at Giving Hunger the Blues on Sunday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.

The reggae band rocked the main stage in addition to Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, RJ Howson and Gumbo Boogie featuring Mark “Guitar” Miller.

The event, which benefitted the Mayors Feed the Hungry program, the Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota/Manatee County and the Generoso Foundation, included 20 performances on three stages.

This was the event's first year on the Van Wezel grounds. Previously, the music festival was held on Hillview Street in Southside Village, but relocated this year after the city of Sarasota did not allow for the closure of Hillview Street.