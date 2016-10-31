 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Crystal Kubis dances to reggae band Jah Movement at Giving Hunger the Blues on Sunday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Giving Hunger the Blues rocks Van Wezel

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Crystal Kubis dances to reggae band Jah Movement at Giving Hunger the Blues on Sunday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Buy this Photo
Ky-mani Caies helps joined his parents, Damie Caies and Shantel Norman of Jah Movement, on stage.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Ky-mani Caies helps joined his parents, Damie Caies and Shantel Norman of Jah Movement, on stage.

Buy this Photo
Teresa Richardson dances to Jah Movement during Giving Hunger the Blues.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Teresa Richardson dances to Jah Movement during Giving Hunger the Blues.

Buy this Photo
Kathy Averitt encourages one-year-old Liliana Hanoch during Jah Movement's concert at Giving Hunger the Blues.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Kathy Averitt encourages one-year-old Liliana Hanoch during Jah Movement's concert at Giving Hunger the Blues.

Buy this Photo
Jessica McKinney of serves costumers at the J&J Barbecue tent. Local vendors sold food throughout the event.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Jessica McKinney of serves costumers at the J&J Barbecue tent. Local vendors sold food throughout the event.

Buy this Photo
Mark Siegel and Darleen Dahl posed for a photo. The pair wore their pirate costumes to a party the day before, and decided to continue the Halloween spirit. "(Darleen) liked dressed up in costume so much it just sort of carried over," Siegel said.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Mark Siegel and Darleen Dahl posed for a photo. The pair wore their pirate costumes to a party the day before, and decided to continue the Halloween spirit. "(Darleen) liked dressed up in costume so much it just sort of carried over," Siegel said.

Buy this Photo
Joan Russel and HJ Sauer dance to the electric slide.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Joan Russel and HJ Sauer dance to the electric slide.

Buy this Photo
Carly Shaefer and Jonathan Young relaxed on the lawn during the Jah Movement concert.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Carly Shaefer and Jonathan Young relaxed on the lawn during the Jah Movement concert.

Buy this Photo
Shantal Norman sings At Last by Etta James near the end of Jah Movement's set.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Shantal Norman sings At Last by Etta James near the end of Jah Movement's set.

Buy this Photo
Many attendees gathered on the lawn to dance and listen to Jah Movement during Giving Hunger the Blues on Sunday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Many attendees gathered on the lawn to dance and listen to Jah Movement during Giving Hunger the Blues on Sunday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Buy this Photo
Mona Poyta and Steve Poyta enjoy the view of Ringling Bridge from the grounds of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The pair used to volunteer at the event and still enjoy the live music.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Mona Poyta and Steve Poyta enjoy the view of Ringling Bridge from the grounds of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The pair used to volunteer at the event and still enjoy the live music.

Buy this Photo
Share
Van Wezel Performing Arts Center played host to Giving Hunger the Blues this weekend.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It was good vibes only during Jah Movement's performance at Giving Hunger the Blues on Sunday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. 

The reggae band rocked the main stage in addition to Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, RJ Howson and Gumbo Boogie featuring Mark “Guitar” Miller. 

The event, which benefitted the Mayors Feed the Hungry program, the Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota/Manatee County and the Generoso Foundation, included 20 performances on three stages. 

This was the event's first year on the Van Wezel grounds. Previously, the music festival was held on Hillview Street in Southside Village, but relocated this year after the city of Sarasota did not allow for the closure of Hillview Street. 

 

 

Related Stories