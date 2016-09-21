Giving Challenge collects $13.7 million for local non-profits

As the clock ticked down, guests gathered in the donor lounge of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to see the final total revealed.

Together the crowd counted down the final 10 seconds out loud before Community Foundation President and CEO Roxie Jerde announced the total before the match.

A total of $5.7 million was collected from donors in the community. After the matches from The Patterson Foundation were calculated that number increased to $13. 7 million.

With the announcement of the grand total Jerde gave a high-five to The Patterson Foundation President and CEO Debra Jacobs.

“I cannot say thank you enough,” Jerde said. “I hope you have the pride that I do that this is where I call home.”



The $13.7 million will be distributed to the 559 participating non-profit organizations. Among the non-profits Cat Depot brought in the biggest total of funds with $104,271. While Honor Animal Rescue brought it the most gifts with 1,313 gifts.

The Patterson Foundation continued its participation in helping donors extend their gifts with a match. Up to $100 was matched for every returning donor. The match was doubled for new donors.

“For all of our non-profit partners, you’ve forged relationships that are going to extend way beyond these 24 hours with other partners and your supporters,” Jerde said. “That’s the piece that we love. The relationships and the trust that’s happening.”

Community Foundation of Sarasota County Senior Vice President for Community Investment John Annis addresses guests during the wrap up for the 2016 Giving Challenge on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

By noon on Wednesday afternoon Community Foundation of Sarasota County Senior Vice President of community investment John Annis had officially pulled an all-nighter.

Performances from participating non-profit organizations helped keep Annis awake during the evening. This year marked a new group of Community Foundation employees organizing the event under his direction.

“It’s overwhelming the excitement that every group brings to this,” Annis said. “The match really gets people inspired.”

Annis has been a part of the challenge since it started five years ago and remembers when the initial goal was $1 million.

“I thought there was no way we could reach it in just 24 hours,” Annis said. “We met it in about the first 17 minutes. Now this year we’re beating the $7 million or so from last year.”