Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer and Jean Cooper

Girls Inc. celebrates its Champions for Girls

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Shayla White and Sherry Watts

Kelly Abercrombie and Kim Cornetet

Chris Pinckney, Stacy Hanan and Patrick Del Medico

Ben Hanan and Todd Kerber

Girls Inc. participants Evie and Rylee sell homemade pencil holders to guests at the Champions for Girls reception on May 11 at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.

Lynn Jones, Allison Mazer, Britnee Laughlin, Miranda Hinshaw and Leslie O’Connor

Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Board Chairwoman Jennifer Compton and Johanna Gustafsson

Girls Inc. participant Rylee’s “Rainbow Princess” was on display at the Champions for Girls reception on May 11 at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.

Amy Nelson and Peggy Graf

Morgan Gerhart, Elaine Crouse, Sheba Matheu and Jamie Minton

Girls Inc. participants Evie and Rylee sell homemade pencil holders to guests at the Champions for Girls reception on May 11 at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.

Susan Macrae with Molly and David Jackson

Girls Inc. participants Karen and Julia sell homemade rose potpourri to guests at the Champions for Girls reception on May 11 at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.

The top supporters of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County were honored on May 11 at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Donor parties are typically somewhat predictable affairs — an open reception with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, with plenty of time for mingling and a quick break for a thank-you from the organization's leader(s) — but Girls Inc. has a more personal approach.

Guests at the May 11 Champions for Girls Reception at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County were greeted by giggling Girls Inc. girls at various stations, selling everything from handmade pencil holders to homemade rose potpourri.

A whole wall of the girls’ artwork was on display, available for purchase for anyone who wanted to take home a slice of the organization that they’ve given so much to.

Eventgoers nibbled and sipped while speaking amongst themselves, but many also used the event as a chance to get to know the Girls Inc. girls, who were all smiles at the end as they waved goodbye to their new friends.

