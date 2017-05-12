Girls Inc. celebrates its Champions for Girls

Donor parties are typically somewhat predictable affairs — an open reception with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, with plenty of time for mingling and a quick break for a thank-you from the organization's leader(s) — but Girls Inc. has a more personal approach.

Guests at the May 11 Champions for Girls Reception at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County were greeted by giggling Girls Inc. girls at various stations, selling everything from handmade pencil holders to homemade rose potpourri.

A whole wall of the girls’ artwork was on display, available for purchase for anyone who wanted to take home a slice of the organization that they’ve given so much to.

Eventgoers nibbled and sipped while speaking amongst themselves, but many also used the event as a chance to get to know the Girls Inc. girls, who were all smiles at the end as they waved goodbye to their new friends.