Susan Loprete, Garden Club President Susan Phillips, Lynn Haycock, Patty Sileo, Kim Robert and Palma Panza

Garden Club spends Valentine's Day loving Longboat

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 |

Attendees signed a card for Longboat Key.

Phyllis and Jack Black

Flo Bachelet and Pat Pantello

Carol Peschel and Kathy Gricious, Janice Cook, Marlis Carter, Joyce Welch, Diane Georgov and Mary Jo Stauffer

Rick Stauffer and Jeff Carter

This was the first time the Longboat Key Garden Club has hosted a Valentine’s Day event.

Steve Branham, Jack Black and Mike Haycock

EJ Benioni and Ryan Heers

Pam Vorrhees and Claudia Hennigan

Diane Georgov and Marlis Carter

The club held its first Valentine's Day event at Bay Isles Beach Club.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

As the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico, the Longboat Key Garden was just beginning their Valentine’s Day celebration.

For the first time, the club hosted an event in honor of the holiday. Club President Susan Phillips said they realized no one on Longboat was having a Valentine’s Day event, so they changed that and hosted “Loving Longboat Key.”  The only requirement for attending was that one had to love Longboat, which was proven by those who signed a card for the town as they arrived.

The group and friends gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club and enjoyed champagne, chocolate and other light refreshments before watching the sun set over the beach.

