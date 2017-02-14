Garden Club spends Valentine's Day loving Longboat

As the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico, the Longboat Key Garden was just beginning their Valentine’s Day celebration.

For the first time, the club hosted an event in honor of the holiday. Club President Susan Phillips said they realized no one on Longboat was having a Valentine’s Day event, so they changed that and hosted “Loving Longboat Key.” The only requirement for attending was that one had to love Longboat, which was proven by those who signed a card for the town as they arrived.

The group and friends gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club and enjoyed champagne, chocolate and other light refreshments before watching the sun set over the beach.