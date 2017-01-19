 Skip to main content
Karen Purviance

Garden Club showcases fashion through the decades

Heather Clark and Sharon Davisson

Bob Jones acted as the master of ceremonies for the event.

Carolyn Simpson, Ceil Puglisi, Liz Schreiber

Nancy Guldberg, Monica Durakis, Erika Joaquim and Stephanie Cotton

Jan Zipper models fashions from the 1920s.

Barbara Pappas, Maureen Orn and Donna Casper

Betty Intagliata and Garden Club President C.J. Danna

Jean Ruff and Will Pearson impersonate Mable and John Ringling.

Cheryl Cummerow, Emily Yaffe and Georgette Stein

Wendy Walker and Laurie Covert

Charest Jocelyne, Lise Veilleux and Sophie Baron

Ann McGough, Carol Maher and M.H. Syin

Dianne Beaver and Garden Club President C.J. Danna.

Flowers decorated the tables.

The theme paid homage to the decade the club was founded — the roaring ' 20s.

Clothing designer Camilyn Beth talked about how she derives inspiration from trends throughout the decades.

Meredith Stanton models a dressed designed by Camilyn Beth.

Jody Weniger walks the runway at the Garden Club Fashion Show.

Jennifer Steube models one of Camilyn Beth' s dresses.

Sherri Vroom, Jennifer Rust and Emma Hollingsworth walk the runway at the Garden Club Fashion Show.

Garden Club President C.J. Danna thanks attendees and Garden Club members for their continued support.

The Sarasota Garden club kicked off their 90th anniversary by paying homage to the decade they were founded — the roaring '20s.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Sarasota Garden Club's Isn't it Grand fashion show was as much about the past as it was about the future. 

The event was set to a 1920s theme — an intentional choice because Garden Club was founded in 1927. The fashion show held on Jan. 19 at Michaels On East kicked off the club's 90th year.

The event featured a silent auction and a keynote address from Sarasota clothing designer Camilyn Beth. Beth said she draws inspiration from trends throughout the decades, particularly trends indicative of the 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. 

"That is kind of the theme," Garden Club Fundraising Chairwoman Jacki Cutrone said. "How elements of the past contribute to the clothes we wear today."

 

 

