The Sarasota Garden club kicked off their 90th anniversary by paying homage to the decade they were founded — the roaring '20s.

The Sarasota Garden Club's Isn't it Grand fashion show was as much about the past as it was about the future.

The event was set to a 1920s theme — an intentional choice because Garden Club was founded in 1927. The fashion show held on Jan. 19 at Michaels On East kicked off the club's 90th year.

The event featured a silent auction and a keynote address from Sarasota clothing designer Camilyn Beth. Beth said she draws inspiration from trends throughout the decades, particularly trends indicative of the 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

"That is kind of the theme," Garden Club Fundraising Chairwoman Jacki Cutrone said. "How elements of the past contribute to the clothes we wear today."