Garden Club learns about marine conservation

The Longboat Key Garden Club got a lesson in marine life conservation Nov. 15 at its monthly meeting.

Kim Bassos-Hull, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory, spoke to the club about her research and conservation efforts on dolphins, stingray and other marine wildlife. She also spoke about her company, Flow Paddle Tours, which gives customized kayak or stand-up paddleboard tours and classes in the Sarasota Bay.

The members enjoyed sweet treats and coffee before the meeting started. The club is gearing up for season and getting ready for their welcome back luncheon.