 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kim Bassos-Hull, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory, spoke to the garden club about her work with dolphin, stingray and other marine research and conservation efforts.

Garden Club learns about marine conservation

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Kim Bassos-Hull, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory, spoke to the garden club about her work with dolphin, stingray and other marine research and conservation efforts.

Buy this Photo
Janice Cook and Barbara Livingston

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Janice Cook and Barbara Livingston

Buy this Photo
Garden Club President Susan Phillips, Kimberly Roberts and Palma Panza

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Garden Club President Susan Phillips, Kimberly Roberts and Palma Panza

Buy this Photo
Club members enjoyed cookies and other sweet treats before the meeting began.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Club members enjoyed cookies and other sweet treats before the meeting began.

Buy this Photo
Deborah Marino and Diane Blake

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Deborah Marino and Diane Blake

Buy this Photo
Claudia Hennigan, Vicki White and Jo Ann Schwencke

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Claudia Hennigan, Vicki White and Jo Ann Schwencke

Buy this Photo
Michelle Hoover and speaker Kim Bassos-Hull, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Michelle Hoover and speaker Kim Bassos-Hull, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory

Buy this Photo
Marie Fikus Baumgartner and Gail Wyer

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Marie Fikus Baumgartner and Gail Wyer

Buy this Photo
Alex Boyland and Cathy Meldahl

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Alex Boyland and Cathy Meldahl

Buy this Photo
Vicki White, Carol Peschel and Gail Wyer

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 |

Vicki White, Carol Peschel and Gail Wyer

Buy this Photo
Share
Kim Bassos-Hull, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory, spoke to the group about her research and conservation efforts.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Garden Club got a lesson in marine life conservation Nov. 15 at its monthly meeting.

Kim Bassos-Hull, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory, spoke to the club about her research and conservation efforts on dolphins, stingray and other marine wildlife. She also spoke about her company, Flow Paddle Tours, which gives customized kayak or stand-up paddleboard tours and classes in the Sarasota Bay.

The members enjoyed sweet treats and coffee before the meeting started. The club is gearing up for season and getting ready for their welcome back luncheon.

 

Related Stories