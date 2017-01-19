 Skip to main content
Committee members Palma Panza, Lyn Haycock and Patty Sileo enjoy the evening with Longboat Key Garden Club president Susan Phillips.

Garden Club gives Longboat Taste of the Keys

Celebrity bartenders Mayor Terry Gans, former Mayor Jim Brown and Gary Ulrich

"The Turtle People" celebrity bartenders, Cyndi Seamon, Jhon Zamora and Alison Albee

"Story Teller" celebrity bartenders Ron Pantello, Sam Lastinger and Larry Panza

Phyllis and Jack Black, Sandy McAdaragh and Judi Zirna

Sue Mangel, Claire Leininger and Janice Ojserkis

Jackie Mecksroth, Marlis Carter, Norma Mladineo and Terry Kirley

Joan Viguers, Maureen Horn, Suzie White, Diane McGrellis, Chris Cox and Myra Beisler

Debbie Cohen, Catha Abrahams, Carole Krieger and Joan Rotenberg

Barbara Lawson, Maggie Plasencia, Leana Comas, Sandra Ceshker, Sunny McGrath and Liz Wittenberg; front- Carol Schatzman, Maruta Miluns, Sandy McAdaragh and Judi Zirna

Joan Partridge and Sue Reese

Andrew Vac, Sam Lastinger and Hal Christensen of Harry’s Continental Kitchens

Longboat Key Garden Club President Susan Phillips welcomes the crowd to the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

Debbie Heagerty and Jennifer Ierulli

Steve Gianopolus and Janet Gross of Design 2000, who styled the models for the fashion show

Fashion show models and previous garden club scholarship recipients Tracy Fanara and Jamie Schindewolfe

Ron Doerr, Nancy McLean, Laurie Wolfe and Kim Roberts

Pete Mitchell and Judy and Jim VanHouten

Pat Pantello, Connie Schindewolfe and Jackie Salvino

Fashion show models and previous garden club scholarship recipients Jay McWilliams, Orion Morton and Juliana Carrillo

Save our Seabirds CEO David Pilston, Ann Anderson and Lisa Hartmann

Fashion show models and previous garden club scholarship recipients Jay McWilliams and Michael Long

Michelle Waldron and Chris Reed of The Lazy Lobster

The Lazy Lobster served salmon “Santa Maria.”

Amy Roth and Susan Landau

Chart House served mediterranean shrimp bruschetta.

David and B.J. Bishop

Scott and Michelle Bell

The 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show was sold out. About 280 people attended the event featuring a fashion show styled by Tommy Bahama and bites from 11 local restaurants.

The 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show was sold out. About 280 people attended the event featuring a fashion show styled by Tommy Bahama and bites from 11 local restaurants.

Bob Nosal and Bob Trisolini

Tracy Fanara models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show. Each model wore two outfits during the fashion show.

Michael Long models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

Edgar Bischoff models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

Edgar Bischoff models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show. Each model wore two outfits during the fashion show.

Edgar Bischoff models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

Juliana Carrillo models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show. Each model wore two outfits during the fashion show.

Juliana Carrillo models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

Jay McWilliams models casual beachwear from Tommy Bahama during the 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

The 6th annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion was held on Jan. 19.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show brought a night of fun, fashion and food to Longboat Key on Jan. 19, but its purpose runs much deeper.

Proceeds from the sixth annual event go to the Longboat Key Garden Club's grant and scholarship funds. This year’s event was sold out, topping out at about 280 people in attendance. In April, the Garden Club awards six local students $4,000 scholarships. Nine local organizations last year received a total of $15,000 in grants. The goal of this year’s event was to be able to provide the same amount of scholarships and grants in 2017, if not more. 

The evening began with guests enjoying bites from 11 local restaurants and continued with a fashion show. Seven models, who were among previous scholarship recipients, sported outfits from Tommy Bahama. In a way, stepping onto the runway was a way for them to give back to the organization that gave them so much.

“That, to me, is a face to a charity,” Patty Sileo, a member of the event committee said.

When greeting the crowd, club President Susan Phillips said when the club started in 1969 it was a “dirt under our fingernails” club, and then it took a philanthropic turn.

One event sponsor is helping the club continue that path. Michael Renick of Michael J. Renick & Co./ Mangrove Real Estate announced to the audience that $1,000 from every home his company sells in 2017 will be donated to the Garden Club.

“We’re here because we believe in what this club does,” Renick said.

Following Renick’s announcement, he pulled the winning raffle ticket for the grand prize — a three-night stay in the New Orleans French Quarter with landmark dining experiences and privately guided tours. Meike Dooley was the lucky winner.

“I never win anything,” she said. “It’s awesome.”





 

