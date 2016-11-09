 Skip to main content
Chrissy Hays and Lynn Morris

Founders Garden Club of Sarasota presents Flower Talk ‘Forever Green’

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

Betty Smith, Irene Dignan and Rita Steele

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Earrings and other jewelry were on display from Vanderbilt Gallery in Nantucket, Mass. during the shopping portion of the event.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Bill Griffin and Sam June pose next to their display from Norris Furniture & Interiors.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Barbara Brown, Tina Starling and Katie DeMarsh

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Various items from T.Georgiano's Boutique were for sale during the shopping portion of the event.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Michaelene Houze and Linda Houze

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Karee Valek, Jane Fitzgerald and Karen Crete

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

A magnetic giraffe jewelry holder and various other items from The Very Thing were on sale during the shopping portion of the event.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Mary Beth Leeming, Meg Ferlise and Julie Delaney

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Kirsten LaFollette, Margaret Edelblute and Alice LaFollette

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Each table setting reflected the theme of the event's lecture: 'Forever Green.'

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Alison Elizalde and Carrie Lee Major

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Pamela Hughes and Loretta Harris

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

An Angel Wing Begonia in a bicycle-shaped pot was for auction, starting at $75.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Darlene Abney and Medora Fry

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Caroline Lawrence and Susan Featherman

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Each table setting reflected the theme of the event’s lecture: 'Forever Green.'

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Jackie Rogers, Mary Beth Goddard, Susan Maier, Kathryn Carr and Terri Baker

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Kathy Courtney and Jena Wilson

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Irene Page, Patti Sullivan, Anne Owens and Judy Smathers

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Co-Chairwoman Lee Ann Gladding with Speaker Mario Nievera and Co-Chairwoman Nancy Morgan

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

The luncheon featured a presentation by Mario Nievera, FASLA.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Green thumbs united Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Michael's On East to shop, enjoy lunch and hear a presentation given by Mario Nievera, FASLA.

The ladies gathered in the Michael's courtyard to peruse several tables of both local and non-local — one retailer came as far as Nantucket, Mass. — clothing, accessory and home decor. After, they headed to the ballroom, where they heard a presentation by Mario Nievera. Nievera is a founding principal and partner of Nievera Williams Design, which is a landscape architectural firm based in New York City Palm and Beach.

