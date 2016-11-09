Founders Garden Club of Sarasota presents Flower Talk ‘Forever Green’

Green thumbs united Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Michael's On East to shop, enjoy lunch and hear a presentation given by Mario Nievera, FASLA.

The ladies gathered in the Michael's courtyard to peruse several tables of both local and non-local — one retailer came as far as Nantucket, Mass. — clothing, accessory and home decor. After, they headed to the ballroom, where they heard a presentation by Mario Nievera. Nievera is a founding principal and partner of Nievera Williams Design, which is a landscape architectural firm based in New York City Palm and Beach.