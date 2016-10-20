 Skip to main content
Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Forty Carrots expands services with therapy center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Ali Bahaj, Dai Morgan and Ed Kapreilian

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Chris Jamul, Christina Rodrigues, Sandra Gomez and Richard Lawrence

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Elizabeth Hautamaki and Forty Carrots Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Ellie Garther and Jamie Day

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

The entrance to the new family therapy center.

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Forty Carrots Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian with Jeff Steinwachs

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian, right, receives help cutting the ribbon from Nancy DeLong, David Jemison, Jeff Steinwachs, Frank Brunckworst and Rick Gomez.

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Forty Carrots teacher Nancy Koplin explains lessons taught in the new science center to Nancy DeLong.

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Rebecca Leader, Jody Goodwin and Dr. Rosemary Cullain

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Forty Carrots Board of Trustees chairman Rick Gomez, Lesley France and Jack McClure

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

The renovations included the addition of the Brunckhorst Family Science Center.

Forty Carrots New Therapy Center

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

One of the therapy rooms sponsored by the Jemison Family.

New therapy center officially opens at Forty Carrots Family Center campus.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Forty Carrots Family Center invited friends and patrons to celebrate in the official opening of the Family Therapy Center Wednesday evening.

The addition to the campus located on Tuttle Avenue, allows Forty Carrots to expand outreach and mental health services to clients. The renovation process of the space began after Forty Carrots acquired the neighboring building in 2015. 

The building has been in operation since renovations completed in January. However, the evening was a chance to gather donors to see what their contributions have produced. 

Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian explains that the addition accompanied a 45% expansion of outreach to families. 

“These services are crucial for our clients with 72% of clients relying on free services,” Kapreilian said. 

The therapy center employees six licensed clinicians and includes therapy rooms the accommodate families with children. With the addition, the previous space in the main campus was transformed into the Brunckhorst Family Science Center. 

