Forty Carrots expands services with therapy center

Forty Carrots Family Center invited friends and patrons to celebrate in the official opening of the Family Therapy Center Wednesday evening.

The addition to the campus located on Tuttle Avenue, allows Forty Carrots to expand outreach and mental health services to clients. The renovation process of the space began after Forty Carrots acquired the neighboring building in 2015.

The building has been in operation since renovations completed in January. However, the evening was a chance to gather donors to see what their contributions have produced.

Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian explains that the addition accompanied a 45% expansion of outreach to families.

“These services are crucial for our clients with 72% of clients relying on free services,” Kapreilian said.

The therapy center employees six licensed clinicians and includes therapy rooms the accommodate families with children. With the addition, the previous space in the main campus was transformed into the Brunckhorst Family Science Center.