Lakewood Ranch's Andrea Reutsky, Jessica Sandoval, Sharon Smyth and Crea Kitcher represent the Lakewood Ranch Running Club at the 5K race.

Fort Hamer Bridge Run a race for change

Lakewood Ranch's Andrea Reutsky, Jessica Sandoval, Sharon Smyth and Crea Kitcher represent the Lakewood Ranch Running Club at the 5K race.

A record number of 2,600 people gathered for a run to celebrate the opening of the Fort Hamer Bridge.

An estimated 2,600 people gathered for a run to celebrate the opening of the Fort Hamer Bridge.

Bradenton's Alvin Ducre keeps the crowds spirits up with his funky hairdo.

Bradenton's Alvin Ducre competes in the early morning run.

Parrish's Lucas and Cannon Litano enjoy free smoothies at the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Parrish's Lucas and Cannon Litano enjoy free smoothies at the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Palmetto's Randy and Phyllis Riley wait with thousands of other runners and walkers for the start of the race.

Palmetto's Randy and Phyllis Riley wait with thousands of other runners and walkers for the start of the race.

Parrish's Jeremy, Lily and Lisa Krzysiak sing the national anthem before the start of the race.

Parrish's Jeremy, Lily and Lisa Krzysiak sing the National Anthem before the start of the race.

Thousands begin their 5K race over the Fort Hamer Bridge.

Thousands of runners and walkers begin their 5K race or walk over the Fort Hamer Bridge.

Riverview's Katrina Oliver admires her view from the top of the Fort Hamer Bridge.

Riverview's Katrina Oliver admires the view from the top of the Fort Hamer Bridge.

While the bridge's opening has been delayed until September, the race went on Saturday morning.

While the bridge's opening has been delayed until September, the race went on Saturday morning.

A group of men hustle back across the Fort Hamer Bridge during the 5K race.

A group of men hustle back across the Fort Hamer Bridge during the 5K race.

An estimated 2,600 people compete in the race.

An estimated 2,600 people compete in the race.

Lakewood Ranch's David Kelly sports an American flag throughout the entirety of the race.

Lakewood Ranch's David Kelly carried the American Flag during the race.

East County's Arthur Richardson becomes the first to cross the finish line during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

East County's Arthur Richardson wins the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

East County's Arthur Richardson tries to catch his breath after winning the 5K event.

East County's Arthur Richardson tries to catch his breath after winning the 5K event.

Siesta Key's Brendan Roper, 12, sprints toward the finish line. Roper came in second place at the race.

Siesta Key's Brendan Roper, 12, sprints toward the finish line.

Lakewood Ranch High School juniors Josh Blundy, Abby Misiura, Cole McLellan and Mikaela Campbell represent their school's National Honor Society at the race.

Lakewood Ranch High School juniors Josh Blundy, Abby Misiura, Cole McLellan and Mikaela Campbell represent their school's National Honor Society at the race.

Palmetto's Joe Mattingly gives himself a mohawk for good luck during the race.

Palmetto's Joe Mattingly sported a mohawk while running.

Dozens of kids stretch before the start of their 100 meter dash at the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Dozens of children stretch before the start of their 100 meter dash at the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Parrish's Mason Husser sports his medal for winning first place in the 100 meter dash.

Parrish's Mason Husser sports his medal for winning first place in the 100 meter dash.

About 2,600 people participate in event to commemorate bridge's opening in September.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

It was simple reasoning that brought Lakewood Ranch's David Kelly to the Fort Hamer Bridge Run on Saturday morning to commemorate the opening of the bridge in September that will connect Parrish with the Lakewood Ranch area.

"It is not often that you get to run across a bridge without any traffic," said Kelly, who carried a shovel with an American Flag attached throughout the 5K run.

"I carried the flag in honor of the veterans, our country and God," he said.

An estimated 2,600 people registered for either the 5K run, a walk or a kids' run to celebrate the bridge's opening.

The bridge extends 2,300 feet across the Manatee River.

Parrish's Bob Bedore said now with the bridge about to open, he might spend more time on the Lakewood Ranch side.

"I will definitely be going over there a lot more often because of how much time the bridge will shave off the drive," Bedore said. 

Following the runs and the walk participants enjoyed free food catered by local restaurants and games for the children. 

 

 

