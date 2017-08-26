It was simple reasoning that brought Lakewood Ranch's David Kelly to the Fort Hamer Bridge Run on Saturday morning to commemorate the opening of the bridge in September that will connect Parrish with the Lakewood Ranch area.

"It is not often that you get to run across a bridge without any traffic," said Kelly, who carried a shovel with an American Flag attached throughout the 5K run.

"I carried the flag in honor of the veterans, our country and God," he said.

An estimated 2,600 people registered for either the 5K run, a walk or a kids' run to celebrate the bridge's opening.

The bridge extends 2,300 feet across the Manatee River.

Parrish's Bob Bedore said now with the bridge about to open, he might spend more time on the Lakewood Ranch side.

"I will definitely be going over there a lot more often because of how much time the bridge will shave off the drive," Bedore said.

Following the runs and the walk participants enjoyed free food catered by local restaurants and games for the children.