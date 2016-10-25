 Skip to main content
Former Sen. Robert Graham with his wife Adele, and Longboat Key Democratic Club President Murray Bluegrass

Former Sen. Bob Graham visits Longboat Key Democratic Club

Sarasota County Tax Collector candidate Barbara Ford-Coates and Senator Graham with a photo of Graham endorsing Ford-Coates for tax collector in 1984.

Mary Zuckerbraun and Joseph Levine

Lois Nicholson and Cecilia Trummer

June Ansorge and Terry Neis

Ruthie Maass, Nancy Kane, Jackie Salvino, Kip O’Neill and Sharon Oper

Barbara Katz and Mary Barton

Marcia and Bob Schaub and Cheryl Beaman

Shirley Brown and Ira Singer

Ina Rae Levy and Mimi Edlin

David Brenner and John Bradbury

Longboat Key Democratic Club President Murray Bluegrass greets the 120 guests at the club’s first meeting of the season on Oct. 25.

Former Sen. Robert Graham speaks to the Longboat Key Democratic Club on Oct. 25.

Former Sen. Robert Graham told Longboat Key Democratic Club members that they can’t take anything for granted in the business of politics.

Former Sen. Robert Graham told Longboat Key Democratic Club members to not rest on their laurels until the polls close on Nov. 8.

Jerry Hamovit, Marvin Morse, Evans Tilles, Barbara Ford-Coates and Betty Morse

The former senator rallies Democrats to turn Florida into a blue state.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

It should come as no surprise that Bob Graham, the Democratic former U.S. senator and governor, is supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest. 

Graham spoke to a crowd of approximately 120 at the Longboat Key Democratic Club’s meeting Tuesday.

Graham joked about his upcoming 80th birthday and noted that club President Murray Bluegrass will be celebrating one as well. 

And while he said he appreciated the applause, he said the two of them would happily accept cards or gifts.

Graham told the crowd that because they’ve been dedicated to supporting Clinton, the state of America has improved, but said their work isn’t finished. 

He evoked the memory of Sidney J. Catts, a Democrat who won Florida’s 1916 Democratic nomination for governor until a recount was ordered. He came in second. After that, Catts formed the Prohibition Party and won the election. This example served to keep the focus on Clinton until the end of election night.

“Let’s don’t sit on our laurels until after the polls close on November the 8th,” he said.

Florida holds a powerful position as a swing state in the 2016 election, and Graham said Florida Democrats should look to California for inspiration on turning the state solidly blue. Only in the past 20 years has California has consistently voted for Democrats.

Following the speech, Graham signed copies of the book he wrote with Chris Hand, “America, the Owner’s Manual: Making Government Work for You.”

Graham has been visiting Longboat for more than 50 years and said he is impressed with how it continues to grow. 

He also offered a bit of advice.

“As a citizen you have the capability to make changes, and the key is to be motivated and skilled in terms of how to do that and be persistent,” he said.

 

 

 

 

