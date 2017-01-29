Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival closes with Grand Tasting

It was hard to know where to look in the courtyard of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Jan. 29. The sound of clinking glasses, sizzling hors d’oeuvres and chatty attendees was the perfect soundtrack to the visual smorgasbord that is the Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting.

Swarms of food and wine aficionados lined the courtyard to try bites from 46 restaurants and fill their glasses at 85 winery tables. Guests also enjoyed live entertainment, a silent auction and a retail booth where they could purchase some of their favorite wines that they tasted during the event.

