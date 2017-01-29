 Skip to main content
Kathy and Gary Bockhold, Kristina Talkie and John Waskom

Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival closes with Grand Tasting

Julie and Don Little

The Originals hosts a panel of 16 professional wine judges every December to review all the wines that will be featured at the festival. They give out Best in Show, bronze, silver and gold medals, and then the winning wineries dis

Luanne Goolsbey, Tom and Renee Brady and Alyssa Nohrem

Donna Koffman, Elizabeth Fisher and Christi Wheeler

The Sandbar Restaurant served Spanish Mackerel Crudo.

Elizabeth Traverso, Alexandra Harb, Anne Marie Timm and Lindsay Gartrell

Cris Pellegrino, Joanne Giordano, Nadene Raia and John Pellegrino

Michael John’s served chocolate pot du creme.

Deb Codella with her sister, Diane Marconi

Samantha Wilson, Katie Rodman and Kristin Cuza

Zach Raymond of Banfi Wines pours a Sartori di Verona.

Sheila Watkins and Eric Peters

Jessica Rattray, Shannon Farrell, Amanda Vogel and Jomayra Cestero

Gulf Drive Cafe served sundried tomato chevre pesto and tropical ceviche bruschetta.

Vicki Emrick and Sue Meyer

Anne Beasley and Donita Gilchrist

The Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting was held in the courtyard of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Jan. 29.

Steffi Chapin, David Gryboski, Erik Abrahamson and Tiffany Robison

Vishal Shahidadpury and Jeremy Sargent

Duval’s served crab and shrimp cakes with chipotle remoulade and creole slaw.

Caryn Hodge, Wende Webb, Rebecca St Jean and Lisa Sampson

Steve Johnson and Jen Rust

The Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting featured wine from 85 wineries.

Miguel Garcia, Diane and Dan Dabringhaus and Mary Garcia

Pam Baad with her mother, Gloria Hoey, and Pennie Hodges

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub served seafood rolls.

Zach Raymond, Calvin Atmore and Jerry Szklarek of Banfi Wines

David McCoy and Joe Casadio

The Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting featured several wines in the silent auction.

Tina Herig and Meggin Douthitt

Austin Cooper and Ryan Thompson

Cloudy skies didn’t keep over 1,200 people from attending the Grand Tasting on Jan. 29.

Katie Biter and Diana Buchanan

The 10th annual event was again held at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was hard to know where to look in the courtyard of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Jan. 29. The sound of clinking glasses, sizzling hors d’oeuvres and chatty attendees was the perfect soundtrack to the visual smorgasbord that is the Forks & Corks Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting.

Swarms of food and wine aficionados lined the courtyard to try bites from 46 restaurants and fill their glasses at 85 winery tables. Guests also enjoyed live entertainment, a silent auction and a retail booth where they could purchase some of their favorite wines that they tasted during the event.

To get tips on how to get the best out of next year’s festival, see our advice piece here.

