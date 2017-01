The sound of laughter and squeals of delight flitted through the night air Jan. 20, as children zipped down a pile of snow on an inflatable tube, raced through an inflatable obstacle course and roasted marshmallows over an open fire.

Foundations Academies, a Christian Montessori academy housed at The Tabernacle Church hosted a “Snow Day” event. Guests enjoyed a boxed dinner, hayrides, sledding and other family-friendly activities.