Kimberly Tocci, Deanna Joyce and Brenda Hibbeln

Florida Winefest & Auction supporters play bingo for a cause

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 |

Auctioneer Adam Armbruster with his wife, event organizer Suzanne Armbruster

Barbara Staton and Laura Mabon

Barbara Adelman and Mary Clements

(Back) Lori Graham, Connie Gooden, (front) Lindy Smith and Carrie Collins

Grilled shrimp escabeche was one of several bon viveur bites provided by Modern Events.

Peggy White and Jessica Dirkes

Darlyne Adamchak and Judy Heverman

Several Michael Kors bags were included in the 16 purses given out as prizes to Bingo winners.

Pat Wagner and Candy Anderson

Jessica Dirkes with her daughter, Isabella Lewis

Peggy White held up props for each of the numbers called out. “Naughty 40” warranted a pair of red, lacy underwear.

Joanna Ginder and Barbie Burnett

Auctioneer Adam Armbruster picks the first number/letter combination of the night.

Julie Johnson, Tonya Laughlin, Laura Carnevale and Kathleen Griffin

Christina Schook and Jamie Holdsworth

Guests at table 5 wait to see if Auctioneer Adam Armbruster will call a winning number/letter combination.

Gabriele Robinson and Kathy Schersten

The first bingo winner of the night was Julie Johnson.

Julie Johnson reacts to finding out that she is the first bingo winner of the night.

Bingo winner Julie Johnson was awarded with a magenta Coach bag.

The first Designer Handbag Bingo was held at The Francis on Feb. 9.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was hard to tell who was having the most fun Feb. 9 at The Francis, where Florida Winefest & Auction held its first-ever Designer Handbag Bingo.

Guests were all smiles as they chatted over drinks and bon viveur bites provided by Modern Events. After everyone enjoyed an hour of mingling and eyeing the 16 purses up for grabs as Bingo prizes, the games began.

Winners were awarded with a wide selection of designer bags from Coach, Michael Kors, Betsey Johnson and Calvin Klein.

Proceeds from the event benefited several Sarasota and Manatee County-based philanthropic organizations that aid local disadvantaged children, youth and families.

