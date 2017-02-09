Florida Winefest & Auction supporters play bingo for a cause

It was hard to tell who was having the most fun Feb. 9 at The Francis, where Florida Winefest & Auction held its first-ever Designer Handbag Bingo.

Guests were all smiles as they chatted over drinks and bon viveur bites provided by Modern Events. After everyone enjoyed an hour of mingling and eyeing the 16 purses up for grabs as Bingo prizes, the games began.

Winners were awarded with a wide selection of designer bags from Coach, Michael Kors, Betsey Johnson and Calvin Klein.

Proceeds from the event benefited several Sarasota and Manatee County-based philanthropic organizations that aid local disadvantaged children, youth and families.