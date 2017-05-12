 Skip to main content
Lydia Gartner accepted the grant awarded to Foundation for Dreams on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Florida Winefest & Auction awards grants to local charities

Ron Trytek accepted the grant awarded to Tiny Hands Foundation on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Adraine Kreglo accepted the grant awarded to Volunteer Services Inc./The ManaTEEN Club on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Megan Wenger and Kristen Theisen accepted the grant awarded to Children First on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Brandi Ezell accepted the grant awarded to Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy (SMART) on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Heather Todd accepted the grant awarded to Teen Court of Sarasota on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Debra Boterf accepted the grant awarded to Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

James Bruen, Laurel Lynch and Katrina Bellemare

Melanie Custer accepted the grant awarded to Take Stock in Children on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Dick Moore accepted the grant awarded to Feeding Empty Little Tummies on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Sandra Terry accepted the grant awarded to Laurel Civic Association on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Bridget Harry and Katrina Bellemare accepted the grant awarded to Family Partnership Center of Manatee County on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Trey Desenberg and Jim Shedivy

Kerry Gaylord accepted the grant awarded to Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Ann Andrews accepted the grant awarded to Mothers Helping Mothers on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Representatives from several nonprofits clap after listening to Laurel Civic Association representative Sandra Terry’s emotional thank-you address on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Andi Watson accepted the grant awarded to Manatee County Girls Club — Just for Girls on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

James Bruen accepted the grant awarded to Turning Points on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Xela Brutus accepted the grant awarded to The Community Haven on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Laurel Lynch accepted the grant awarded to Hope Family Services on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Sally Reeder accepted the grant awarded to Family Promise of Sarasota on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

The winefest, a not-for-profit organization, held its annual grant ceremony on May 11 at Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

There weren’t any bottles popped at this winefest event, but for good reason —  it was all about honoring the organization’s charitable mission.

The Florida Winefest & Auction mission statement is “To provide funding to qualified charitable organizations for programs assisting disadvantaged children, youth and families in Sarasota and Manatee Counties,” and the grant ceremony is the annual event during which this mission is played out.

Representatives from 19 local philanthropies received grants of various amounts at the ceremony, bringing the winefest’s total amount of money awarded since 1991 to $8.4 million.

