Florida Winefest & Auction awards grants to local charities

There weren’t any bottles popped at this winefest event, but for good reason — it was all about honoring the organization’s charitable mission.

The Florida Winefest & Auction mission statement is “To provide funding to qualified charitable organizations for programs assisting disadvantaged children, youth and families in Sarasota and Manatee Counties,” and the grant ceremony is the annual event during which this mission is played out.

Representatives from 19 local philanthropies received grants of various amounts at the ceremony, bringing the winefest’s total amount of money awarded since 1991 to $8.4 million.