Veronica Brady and Mark Pritchett

First Starry Night Dinner of the season sets the bar

Patricia Laughlin, Joanne Powers and Susan Samson

Members of The Jazz Phools perform for the guests.

Denise Mei, Jen Rust and Julie Milton

Scott Merritt and Salena Wilhoit

Table settings followed a pink and yellow color scheme with “Guys and Dolls”-inspired touches, such as dice and subway sign lampshades.

“Guys and Dolls” Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes and Music Director Sinai Tabak

Margaret Wise, Pamela Hughes and Deborah Beacham

Showgirls promoting the “Guys and Dolls” theme welcoming guests to the dining area.

Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Charlie Huisking and Carole Crosby

Hermione Gilpin, Rita Greenbaum and JoAnn Burhart

Jim Koque with Diana and Armbrust Howard

Tricia Mire, Sheila Wynne, Lisa Morris and Carolyn Van Helden

Marjorie and Bill Sandy with Herman and Sharon Frankel

Debby and Jerry Hamburg

Molly Schechter, Bob and Beverly Bartner and Walton Beacham

Jeff Sebeika, Charlie and Teri Huisking and President of the Asolo Board of Directors Larry Haspel

Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Debbie Haspel and Anne Garlington

Supporters of the Asolo Repertory Theatre were welcomed to the home of Stanley Kane.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Starry Night Dinner 1: “Guys and Dolls” treated various Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 to a casino-themed celebration featuring a gourmet dinner, live music and a sneak peak performance by some of the cast members of the Asolo’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Guests enjoyed the sounds of The Jazz Phools while they socialized during cocktail hour, then saw two songs from “Guys and Dolls” be performed. Audrey Cardwell sang "If I Were A Bell" and Audrey Cardwell and Cole Burden sang "I've Never Been in Love Before."

