First Starry Night Dinner of the season sets the bar

Starry Night Dinner 1: “Guys and Dolls” treated various Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 to a casino-themed celebration featuring a gourmet dinner, live music and a sneak peak performance by some of the cast members of the Asolo’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Guests enjoyed the sounds of The Jazz Phools while they socialized during cocktail hour, then saw two songs from “Guys and Dolls” be performed. Audrey Cardwell sang "If I Were A Bell" and Audrey Cardwell and Cole Burden sang "I've Never Been in Love Before."