Preschool Director Clare Carter welcomed families to the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

First Presbyterian celebrates its graduates

Lucy Mangum waves to her mother as she makes her way to the stage.

Students perform for their families.

Tyus Hameed smiles after finishing a song during the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

Carissa Coquinco cheers after finishing a song during the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

Harper Gratton smiles after receiving her diploma during the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

Delaney Fish receives her diploma during the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

Families cheered on their students as they filed outside for the final portion of the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

Ava Madill tosses her hat at the end of the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

Henry Greenwell, Asher Morrissey, Holden DeGuzman and Mitchell Wrigley pose with their ice cream after the First Presbyterian Preschool graduation ceremony.

First Presbyterian Preschool held its annual graduation on May 19.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

There was hardly a dry eye in the room on May 19 at First Presbyterian Preschool as teachers and parents celebrated the school's most recent graduates. 

The students treated their families to a special performance and then sat back and relaxed as they watched a slideshow of their time at First Presbyterian Preschool. 

After receiving their diploma's, the students were ushered outside where they were cheered by their families and teachers before tossing their hats in celebration. 

But the fun had just begun. Back inside there was face paint, treats and crafts to enjoy. 

