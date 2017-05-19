First Presbyterian celebrates its graduates

There was hardly a dry eye in the room on May 19 at First Presbyterian Preschool as teachers and parents celebrated the school's most recent graduates.

The students treated their families to a special performance and then sat back and relaxed as they watched a slideshow of their time at First Presbyterian Preschool.

After receiving their diploma's, the students were ushered outside where they were cheered by their families and teachers before tossing their hats in celebration.

But the fun had just begun. Back inside there was face paint, treats and crafts to enjoy.