First Burmese python hatchlings seen on Key Largo

Burmese python hatchlings have been spotted for the first time on Key Largo, a discovery that’s prompting officials to send postcards to homeowners asking for help spotting the elusive snakes. The postcards show a picture of a python and list a phone number to call if someone spots one.

One 18-inch-long Burmese python was found Aug. 2 in Key Largo, and a second similar-sized python was found Aug. 3 in the same location. A third hatchling was found Aug. 23 in north Key Largo.

These confirmed observations are the first known hatchling-sized Burmese pythons found in Key Largo. These observations suggest pythons have reproduced near this location, but there have been no sightings of python nests or eggs in the area.

In recent years, snakes from around the world have been turning up in and around Big Cypress National Preserve, according to the National Preserve Florida website. Burmese pythons, one of the largest snake species on Earth, are breeding in the Preserve and spreading throughout south Florida although not yet as far north as Sarasota or Longboat Key.

Burmese pythons can reach lengths of 19 feet, but usually average much closer to 12 feet. cream. The snakes can live in a wide variety of habitats including grasslands, marshes, swamps, and woodlands as long as there is a permanent water source. Their diverse diet includes birds, mammals and reptiles.

The first python was observed in the Everglades in 1979, but no more were seen until 1995. Since then, the number of observations has increased dramatically. Current estimates of the number of pythons in south Florida suggest the population is likely close to 30,000. Most of those snakes are believed to be in Everglades National Park but they are expanding west into Big Cypress. If left unchecked, the snakes could easily spread farther north into Florida,according to NPF.

The introduction of these snakes can be devastating to native animals. Pythons are effective at killing many different types of animals and mammals in particular have no fear of the large snakes because they have never had to share a habitat with them before. A study published in December 2011, reports sightings of rabbits, foxes, raccoons, white-tailed deer, and opossums in the Everglades have all declined by more than 90 percent since the time when python sightings have increased. The snakes can also eat a lot of birds, including endangered wood storks. More than 25 percent of captured snakes contain birds in their stomachs.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Exotic Species Hotline has received 31 credible reports of Burmese pythons in the Keys over the past five years, with recent confirmed sightings limited to Key Largo.

“While we have documented Burmese pythons in the Keys for a while now, this is the first time we have documentation of hatchlings in the area. This is not surprising considering the proximity to the known breeding population in the Everglades,” said Kristen Sommers, section leader of the FWC Wildlife Impact Management Section.

The U.S. Geological Survey, FWC and other partners are working together with local residents to increase detection and monitoring efforts for Burmese pythons in the Keys.

“We’re sending the postcards in an effort to collect more information on where and how often pythons are being sighted,” said Bryan Falk, a USGS biologist. “This information will ultimately help all of the agencies involved focus our research and control efforts in areas where python densities are highest, and hopefully mitigate their further spread.

"We worry about pythons becoming established in the Keys because there are several at-risk populations of small mammals, like the Key Largo woodrat and the Key Largo cotton mouse, that would be easy prey for Burmese pythons.”

Residents and visitors can help by reporting sightings of Burmese pythons and other nonnative species to the FWC’s Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (888-483-4681), online atIveGot1.org or by downloading the free “IveGot1” smartphone app.

In addition to sustained efforts to manage Burmese python populations, USGS and the FWC continue to work to improve detection and removal capabilities for Burmese pythons and other invasive species, such as Argentine black and white tegus, in coordination with partner agencies and organizations.

For more information about Burmese pythons in Florida, go toMyFWC.com/Python.