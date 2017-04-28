 Skip to main content
Family Promise of Sarasota Board President George Lavigne and Network Director Becky Taylor

Family Promise hosts breakfast with Ben Vereen

Family Promise of Sarasota Board President George Lavigne and Network Director Becky Taylor

Esther Halt and Betty Goldman

Esther Halt and Betty Goldman

Lynn Blackledge, Stacy Ridenour and Steven Ridenour

Lynn Blackledge, Stacy Ridenour and Steven Ridenour

Sally Reeder, Lee Dougherty Ross and Mona Snyder

Sally Reeder, Lee Dougherty Ross and Mona Snyder

Sandee Davis and Toska Strong

Sandee Davis and Toska Strong

Children colored pictures, which were printed onto wax paper and positioned together to serve as the event' s centerpieces.

Children colored pictures, which were printed onto wax paper and positioned together to serve as the event' s centerpieces.

Bernie Gottschalk, Bob Brittingham and Annmarie Kaffer

Bernie Gottschalk, Bob Brittingham and Annmarie Kaffer

Jeri Cushman and Tom Wentzel

Jeri Cushman and Tom Wentzel

Laurie Pike, Ben Vereen and Lee-En Chung

Laurie Pike, Ben Vereen and Lee-En Chung

Brittney Shears and Jerika Wartenbe

Brittney Shears and Jerika Wartenbe

Linda Gaines and Rabbi Jonathan R. Katz

Linda Gaines and Rabbi Jonathan R. Katz

Family Promise program participant Jerika Wartenbe spoke about how the Family Promise program helped her and her family find permanent housing.

Family Promise program participant Jerika Wartenbe spoke about how the Family Promise program helped her and her family find permanent housing.

The actor, dancer and singer spoke at the Family Promise of Sarasota fundraiser, Breakfast with Ben Vereen, on April 25.
by: Anna Brugmann

Family Promise of Sarasota set their sights high for their fundraiser at Michaels on east on April 25.

The organization, which provides housing and support programs for homeless families in Sarasota, hosted Tony Award- winning actor, dancer and singer Ben Vereen. 

The event marked Family Promise's most ambition fundraising effort. The organization serves three families at a time due to logistical constraints, but is hoping to grow their capacity. 

"I would love to double our capacity," Network Director for Family Promise of Sarasota Becky Taylor said. "Our services are pretty comprehensive. We just need to serve more families."

Before Vereen spoke, guests got to hear from Family Promise program participants like Jerika Wartenbe. 

Wartenbe and her family recently graduated from the Family Promise program. Her family was able to successfully find permanent housing because of the support of Family Promise. 

"We have hope," Wartenbe said. "We have a promise that we can find housing in due time ... Family Promise has just been the biggest blessing."

