Family Promise hosts breakfast with Ben Vereen

Family Promise of Sarasota set their sights high for their fundraiser at Michaels on east on April 25.

The organization, which provides housing and support programs for homeless families in Sarasota, hosted Tony Award- winning actor, dancer and singer Ben Vereen.

The event marked Family Promise's most ambition fundraising effort. The organization serves three families at a time due to logistical constraints, but is hoping to grow their capacity.

"I would love to double our capacity," Network Director for Family Promise of Sarasota Becky Taylor said. "Our services are pretty comprehensive. We just need to serve more families."

Before Vereen spoke, guests got to hear from Family Promise program participants like Jerika Wartenbe.

Wartenbe and her family recently graduated from the Family Promise program. Her family was able to successfully find permanent housing because of the support of Family Promise.

"We have hope," Wartenbe said. "We have a promise that we can find housing in due time ... Family Promise has just been the biggest blessing."