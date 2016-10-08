 Skip to main content
28th Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival

Families enjoy Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival harvest

Brent, Levi, Jasynda and Leah Davis

Cianna Desideri and Avery Caver brainstorm on how to decorate their pumpkins.

Cindy, Olivia, Bob, Jamie and Ella Burk

Cliff and Marie Gartside run the pumpkin decorating booth at Fruitville Grove.

Dylan, Jason, Parker and Melissa Cujas

Laura and Gabriel LaLiberte

Leah Davis feeds the goats at Fruitville Grove.

Monica Barth gets a silly snapshot of Camille Wilson and Anabella Recanatesi.

The pumpkin patch at Fruitville Grove.

Painted pumpkins sit in the sun to dry.

Fruitville Grove hosts 28th annual Pumpkin Festival with pumpkin patch and hayrides.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer
Families took in fall favorites of pumpkin picking and hay rides during the 28th annual Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival.    The property on Fruitville Road hosts families every Saturday and Sunday in the month of October to explore the property with games, a petting zoo and local vendors.    The grove carries a variety of gourds from colorful heirloom pumpkins to symmetrical pumpkin pie pumpkins. Admission and parking are free for the festival every weekend. 

