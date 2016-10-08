Families enjoy Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival harvest

by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Families took in fall favorites of pumpkin picking and hay rides during the 28th annual Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival. The property on Fruitville Road hosts families every Saturday and Sunday in the month of October to explore the property with games, a petting zoo and local vendors. The grove carries a variety of gourds from colorful heirloom pumpkins to symmetrical pumpkin pie pumpkins. Admission and parking are free for the festival every weekend.