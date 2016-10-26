An Evening of Celebration brings new light to “the darkness of sex trafficking”

Supporters of Selah Freedom gathered at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to honor the work that the organization does to combat Sex Trafficking in the Sarasota area. Attendees enjoyed light bites and refreshments before hearing the survivor story of Selah Freedom Director of Training and Survivor Leadership Connie Rose, who was sold intro prostitution in high school by her father.

Afterwards, President and CEO Elizabeth Fisher switched gears and explained that over 900 girls and women have been helped by the organization in the past year. To celebrate this fact, the event turned into a night of ballroom dance lessons and performances by dancers from Dynasty Dance Clubs.