Dan Hoffe, Robin Bekhof, Karen Roth, President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Fisher, Alexis Rosenberg, George Miles and Peg Rauch

An Evening of Celebration brings new light to “the darkness of sex trafficking”

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 |

Performers from Dynasty Dance Clubs give attendees a taste of the moves they were to learn later in the evening.

Wendy Merriman and Renee Brady

Ashley Ryan and Chase Cannon

Andrew Santucci, Corinna Coser, Matthew Bailey and Chelsea Guiliano

Selah Freedom Director of Training and Survivor Leadership Connie Rose tells her story of being sold into prostitution with her dad as her pimp in high school.

Mindie Camus and Cynthia Goodrich

David Dettmann and Chris McGrath

Peg Rauch, Cindy Day, Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Members of the Selah Freedom staff surprised Selah Freedom Director of Training and Survivor Leadership Connie Rose with a birthday cake.

Chairs Dan Hoffe, Peg Rauch, Karen Roth and Alexis Rosenberg

Liz Manes and Todd VanHerwynen

President and CEO of Selah Freedom Elizabeth Fisher with daughter/volunteer Sammi Fisher

Pat Vinson and Sharon Lowenstein

Sarasota Police Department Deputy Chief Pat Robinson and Lieutenant Demetri Konstantopoulos

Dana and Paul Bachmann

Sylvia Taylor with Kristen and Taylor Rose

Jim, Brooke and Betty Kernan

Kim and Joan LaPerriere with Brian and Lori Hill

Troy Jones and Samantha Hendricks

Robyn Schmitt and Mel Yull

Luciano Del Villar, Pardip Ram and Dan Hoffe

Chico and Aida Johnson

Charles Clapsaddle and Tom Hennessy

Slavko and Erika Cvencek

George Noble, George Miles, Cynthia Noble and Dan Hoffe

Margi Furey and Kelly Hazledine

Attendees celebrated the work that Selah Freedom does to combat the issue on a local level.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Supporters of Selah Freedom gathered at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to honor the work that the organization does to combat Sex Trafficking in the Sarasota area. Attendees enjoyed light bites and refreshments before hearing the survivor story of Selah Freedom Director of Training and Survivor Leadership Connie Rose, who was sold intro prostitution in high school by her father.

Afterwards, President and CEO Elizabeth Fisher switched gears and explained that over 900 girls and women have been helped by the organization in the past year. To celebrate this fact, the event turned into a night of ballroom dance lessons and performances by dancers from Dynasty Dance Clubs.

