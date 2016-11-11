 Skip to main content
Donna Dooley and Debbie Partridge

Emerald City Ball dazzles with performances by cast of 'The Whiz'

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Donna Dooley and Debbie Partridge

Bob Carter with Gloria and Ali Bahaj

Bob Carter with Gloria and Ali Bahaj

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Executive Director Julie Leach and Chair of the Board Marian Moss

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Executive Director Julie Leach and Chair of the Board Marian Moss

Al and Sturdivant with Ian and Leslie Smith

Al and Sturdivant with Ian and Leslie Smith

Ariel Blue dances during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Ariel Blue dances during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Co-Chairwomen Michelle Davis and Marta Riordan

Co-Chairwomen Michelle Davis and Marta Riordan

Dr. Carolyn and James Lassiter, Annette Breazeale and Lota Mushaw

Dr. Carolyn and James Lassiter, Annette Breazeale and Lota Mushaw

Honorees Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Honorees Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Khadijah Rolle performs as Dorothy during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Khadijah Rolle performs as Dorothy during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Chrystelle Ensley, Becky Culp and Tammy Taaffe

Chrystelle Ensley, Becky Culp and Tammy Taaffe

Judy and Fred Cuppy

Judy and Fred Cuppy

Dancers leap during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Dancers leap during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Sharon and Ben Kunkel, Paula Murray, Frank Filipanits and Christine and Bill Johnson

Sharon and Ben Kunkel, Paula Murray, Frank Filipanits and Christine and Bill Johnson

Donnie Diamond and Jacqueline Paredi

Donnie Diamond and Jacqueline Paredi

Honorees watch the award presentation under a sea of emerald lights.

Honorees watch the award presentation under a sea of emerald lights.

Gerri Aaron, Bobi Lorry and Margaret Wise

Gerri Aaron, Bobi Lorry and Margaret Wise

Jane and Brad Robbins

Jane and Brad Robbins

Honoree Howard Millman embraces Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs after being presented with his Heart and Soul Philanthropy Award.

Honoree Howard Millman embraces Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs after being presented with his Heart and Soul Philanthropy Award.

Tomeika Koski and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Tomeika Koski and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Roz Goldberg, LaVerne Green and Sophie LaRusso

Roz Goldberg, LaVerne Green and Sophie LaRusso

Carolyn Michel smiles as she accepts her Heart and Soul Philanthropy Award.

Carolyn Michel smiles as she accepts her Heart and Soul Philanthropy Award.

Yamen Elsaid and Judit Turan

Yamen Elsaid and Judit Turan

Jim Roque, Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Jim Roque, Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Ariel Blue performs as Addaperle alongside Khadijah Rolle during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Ariel Blue performs as Addaperle alongside Khadijah Rolle during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Susan Lewis and Dr. Karen Hamad

Susan Lewis and Dr. Karen Hamad

Chrystelle Ensley, Jennifer Lieberman and Kyle Turoff

Chrystelle Ensley, Jennifer Lieberman and Kyle Turoff

Khadijah Rolle performs as Dorothy with the members of the “Yellow Brick Road” during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Khadijah Rolle performs as Dorothy with the members of the “Yellow Brick Road” during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Jon Yenari and Bill Dooley

Jon Yenari and Bill Dooley

Terri and Michael Klauber with Kitty and John Cranor III

Terri and Michael Klauber with Kitty and John Cranor III

Michael Klauber points at a bidder during the live auction.

Michael Klauber points at a bidder during the live auction.

Heather Clark and Scott Atkins

Heather Clark and Scott Atkins

Brian L. Boyd, Brentney Stephens, Charlie CJ Melton, Jeffery Cason Jr. and Xerron Mingo

Brian L. Boyd, Brentney Stephens, Charlie CJ Melton, Jeffery Cason Jr. and Xerron Mingo

Christopher Eisenberg goes to embrace Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Executive Director Julie Leach.

Christopher Eisenberg goes to embrace Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Executive Director Julie Leach.

Sue Pavlat and Gary Dickson

Sue Pavlat and Gary Dickson

Veronica Brady and Nord Donelly

Veronica Brady and Nord Donelly

Dancers strike a pose during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Dancers strike a pose during an excerpt of “The Whiz” performed for Emerald City Ball guests.

Alan and Lois Schottenstein with Andi and Bob Donelly

Alan and Lois Schottenstein with Andi and Bob Donelly

Honorees Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Honorees Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Co-Chairwomen Michelle Davis and Marta Riordan

Co-Chairwomen Michelle Davis and Marta Riordan

Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs with Honorees Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel and Executive Director Julie Leach after the award presentation.

Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs with Honorees Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel and Executive Director Julie Leach after the award presentation.

West Coast Black Theatre Troupe’s 17th anniversary celebration featured an award presentation, performances and a special announcement.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Guests at the Emerald City Ball on Thursday, Nov. 10 were transported to a land of cowardly lions, dancing yellow brick roads and a sea of green (which was really just the Municipal Auditorium), all in celebration of the 17th anniversary of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The night began with a cocktail hour before guests were seated for a gourmet meal catered by Michael’s On East. After dinner, longtime WBTT supporters Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel were awarded with the Heart and Soul Philanthropy Award, and WBTT company member Christopher Eisenberg made a big announcement shortly after. Eisenberg recently signed with Sony to sing in a pop/motown group, and he waited until the Emerald City Ball to share the news.

Afterwards, guests got the chance to bid on various auction items during the live auction, led by Michael Klauber, before the cast of “The Whiz” hit the stage to perform several songs for guests.

