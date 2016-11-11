Emerald City Ball dazzles with performances by cast of 'The Whiz'

Guests at the Emerald City Ball on Thursday, Nov. 10 were transported to a land of cowardly lions, dancing yellow brick roads and a sea of green (which was really just the Municipal Auditorium), all in celebration of the 17th anniversary of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The night began with a cocktail hour before guests were seated for a gourmet meal catered by Michael’s On East. After dinner, longtime WBTT supporters Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel were awarded with the Heart and Soul Philanthropy Award, and WBTT company member Christopher Eisenberg made a big announcement shortly after. Eisenberg recently signed with Sony to sing in a pop/motown group, and he waited until the Emerald City Ball to share the news.

Afterwards, guests got the chance to bid on various auction items during the live auction, led by Michael Klauber, before the cast of “The Whiz” hit the stage to perform several songs for guests.