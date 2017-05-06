 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch' s Sam Jackson puts all his might behind a shot put attempt.

East County track and field championships: Day two

Lakewood Ranch' s Sam Jackson puts all his might behind a shot put attempt.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sam Jackson watches hit shot put attempt.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sam Jackson watches hit shot put attempt.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco zooms through the air during the triple jump. She won the event, leaping 13 meters.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco zooms through the air during the triple jump. She won the event, leaping 13 meters.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco lands hard in the sand after a triple jump attempt.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco lands hard in the sand after a triple jump attempt.

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean gets serious before the boys 4x800 relay.

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean gets serious before the boys 4x800 relay.

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean gets ahold of first place for his team during the boys 4x800 relay.

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean gets ahold of first place for his team during the boys 4x800 relay.

Lakewood Ranch' s Brice Easton readies to take the handoff from Andrew Dean in the boys 4x800 relay.

Lakewood Ranch' s Brice Easton readies to take the handoff from Andrew Dean in the boys 4x800 relay.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera crosses the finish line in first place for the boys 4x800 relay team, and lets the world know it.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera crosses the finish line in first place for the boys 4x800 relay team, and lets the world know it.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera, Johnny Reid and Brice Easton take the medal stand following the boys 4x800 relay.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera, Johnny Reid and Brice Easton take the medal stand following the boys 4x800 relay.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes stumbles across the finish line to win the Class 1A girls 100 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes stumbles across the finish line to win the Class 1A girls 100 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes increases her lead in the Class 1A girls 100 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes increases her lead in the Class 1A girls 100 meter dash.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco finished the Class 4A girls 100 meter dash in second place.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco finished the Class 4A girls 100 meter dash in second place.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes makes a face after an announcer mispronounces her name on the medal stand.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes makes a face after an announcer mispronounces her name on the medal stand.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes smiles bright after receiving her Class 1A girls 100 meter dash medal.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes smiles bright after receiving her Class 1A girls 100 meter dash medal.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco claps after receiving her second-place medal in the Class 4A girls 100 meter dash.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco claps after receiving her second-place medal in the Class 4A girls 100 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes looks exhaused after the Class 1A girls 200 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes looks exhaused after the Class 1A girls 200 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes gets a shoulder massage after winning the Class 1A girls 200 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes gets a shoulder massage after winning the Class 1A girls 200 meter dash.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes rolls her eyes after looking at her time in the Class 1A girls 200 meter dash (25.20 seconds). She won anyway.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes rolls her eyes after looking at her time in the Class 1A girls 200 meter dash (25.20 seconds). She won anyway.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco crosses the finish line for the Class 4A girls 200 meter dash in third place.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sophia Falco crosses the finish line for the Class 4A girls 200 meter dash in third place.

Lakewood Ranch' s Johnny Reid folds his hands before the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race.

Lakewood Ranch' s Johnny Reid folds his hands before the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera can' t quite catch Freedom' s Timothy Doyle in the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race, despite a late push.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera can' t quite catch Freedom' s Timothy Doyle in the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race, despite a late push.

Lakewood Ranch' s Johnny Reid put his hands on his head following the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race. Reid finished seventh.

Lakewood Ranch' s Johnny Reid put his hands on his head following the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race. Reid finished seventh.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera put his hands on his knees after the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race. Rivera finished second.

Lakewood Ranch' s John Rivera put his hands on his knees after the Class 4A boys 1600 meter race. Rivera finished second.

ODA eighth grader sweeps her three events; Lakewood Ranch senior shines.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy eighth grader Saraiah Walkes had three events on her docket Saturday: The 100, 200 and 400 meter races. 

She won all three. 

Walkes ran the 100 in 12.35 seconds, the 200 in 25.20 seconds and the 400 in 55.57 seconds. 

"I'm very happy that God blessed me enough to be healthy," Walkes said. "I'm happy my coaches kept running with me and making sure I was healthy, and never lost faith in me. I'm just excited."

Believe it or not, Walkes was not entirely pleased with her performance on the day. After she crossed the finish line in the 200, Walkes turned to check her time. Once she saw it, she rolled her eyes and swung her body back toward the track's exit. 

"There was a headwind," Walkes said. "As soon as I got to the last 100 meters, the wind was blowing me back. I was battling my other competitors and the wind. I was just like, 'Ugh! Come on!'"

Lakewood Ranch's John Rivera and Sophia Falco again led the way for the boys and girls teams.

Rivera ran the anchor leg of the Mustangs' 4x800 relay team, which finished in first place at 7:53.45, 12.07 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Christopher Columbus High. 

"It was perfect," Rivera said.  "At practice throughout the weeks, we had the state championships on our mind the entire time. We wanted the gold medal. We had the team to do it and it's truly shown throughout this year. I have a boatload of confidence in everyone. I trust them and they trust me. Together as one, it turned out to be something great. That's the best thing." 

Rivera's 4x800 teammate Andrew Dean called him a "cheat code," and said his, Brice Easton's and Johnny Reid's goal is to stay in good position for Rivera to dominate. They did more than that Saturday. Dean started the race by getting the Mustangs in first place. Easton fell behind briefly before regaining control. Reid held steady, and handed Rivera the baton with a lead. At that point, the race was all but finished. 

Rivera also finished second in the boys 1600 meter race (4:22.64). Rivera ran in the middle of a crowded pack for most of the race, with Freedom's Timothy Doyle in front. Rivera made a late, strong charge but ultimately had fallen too far behind Doyle to catch him.  

Mustangs senior Sophia Falco added another gold medal to her collection, winning the girls triple jump with a leap of 13 meters to go with the long jump title she won on day one. She also received a silver medal in the 100 meter race (11.83 seconds) and a bronze medal in the 200 meter race (24.26 seconds). Falco competed in 12 total postseason events between the district, regional and state meets. She won 10 of them, with a second and third place finish in the other two, to close out her high school career. 

Lakewood Ranch senior Sam Jackson finished sixth in the Class 4A boys shot put with a distance of 15.08 meters. Jackson also finished ninth in the Class 4A boys discus (44.21 meters), and teammate Noah Oxley finished 10th (41.85 meters). 

The Lakewood Ranch boys and girls team both finished fourth in the team standings. 

