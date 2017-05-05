 Skip to main content
The Out-of-Door Academy' s Kai Soderberg gets set for the Class 1 800 meter race.

East County track and field championships: Day one

Friday, May. 5, 2017

The Out-of-Door Academy' s Kai Soderberg gets set for the Class 1 800 meter race.

ODA' s Kai Soderberg raises his hands over his head after finishing 15th in the Class 1 800 meter race.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

ODA' s Kai Soderberg raises his hands over his head after finishing 15th in the Class 1 800 meter race.

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean (17) and John Rivera (9) start the Class 4 800 meter race.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean (17) and John Rivera (9) start the Class 4 800 meter race.

Lakewood Ranch senior John Rivera raises a "No. 1" finger as he crosses the finish line in the Class 4 boys 800 meter race.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch senior John Rivera raises a "No. 1" finger as he crosses the finish line in the Class 4 boys 800 meter race.

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean catches his breath after the Class 4 boys 800 meter race. Dean finished eighth.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Andrew Dean catches his breath after the Class 4 boys 800 meter race. Dean finished eighth.

Lakewood Ranch' s Harry Barthelemy kicks up sand in the Clas 4 boys long jump.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Harry Barthelemy kicks up sand in the Clas 4 boys long jump.

Lakewood Ranch' s Harry Barthelemy checks his score in the Class 4 boys long jump. He finished eighth (6.54 meters).

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Harry Barthelemy checks his score in the Class 4 boys long jump. He finished eighth (6.54 meters).

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes gets set for the Class 1 girls 400 meter preliminary race.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes gets set for the Class 1 girls 400 meter preliminary race.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes opens up her lead in the Class 1 girls 400 meter preliminary race.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes opens up her lead in the Class 1 girls 400 meter preliminary race.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes tries to slow down following the Class 1 girls 400 meter preliminary race.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes tries to slow down following the Class 1 girls 400 meter preliminary race.

Lakewood Ranch senior Sophia Falco soars in the Class 4 girls long jump. Falco won the event, jumping 6 meters.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Sophia Falco soars in the Class 4 girls long jump. Falco won the event, jumping 6 meters.

Lakewood Ranch senior Sophia Falco turns to check her landing spot during the Class 4 girls long jump.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Sophia Falco turns to check her landing spot during the Class 4 girls long jump.

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes charges ahead in the Class 1 girls 200 meter preliminary.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

ODA' s Saraiah Walkes charges ahead in the Class 1 girls 200 meter preliminary.

Lakewood Ranch' s Harry Barthelemy attempts to clear the bar in the Class 4 boys high jump. Barthelemy finished 12th in the event (1.82 meters).

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Harry Barthelemy attempts to clear the bar in the Class 4 boys high jump. Barthelemy finished 12th in the event (1.82 meters).

Sophia Falco receives her Class 4 girls long jump gold medal.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Sophia Falco receives her Class 4 girls long jump gold medal.

Lakewood Ranch seniors John Rivera and Sophia Falco pose for pictures following their state championship victories.

Friday, May. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch seniors John Rivera and Sophia Falco pose for pictures following their state championship victories.

Rivera and Falco highlight the day for Lakewood Ranch.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

So far, so good for the Lakewood Ranch track and field program. 

Lakewood Ranch senior John Rivera won the 800 meter race, finishing in 1:53.16, nearly two seconds before second-place finisher Deshay Fernandes of Columbus (1:55.04). 

"The race plan definitely had to become something different when I got out here," Rivera said. "I just realized when I got ahead the wind was very strong. I wanted to get out maybe a little faster, but it was imprant to sit behind the first person coming through that second lap. I knew when I got to the back stretch I was going to make my move and just go from there."

Mustangs senior Sophia Falco qualified for the 100 meter (12.07) and 200 meter (24.15) finals held Saturday, and repeated as state champion in the Class 4 long jump, leaping 6 meters. 

"It was definitely a good day," Falco said. "A little nervous, but it's what you expect at states. I came into the day trying to do my best and come out as best as I could."

Both Rivera and Falco will stay busy tomorrow. Rivera is part of the 4x800 boys relay team and is running in the 1600 meter race. Falco has the triple jump finals in addition to the 100 and 200 meter dashes. 

The Out-of-Door Academy eighth grader Saraiah Walkes also showed out, winning the preliminary 100, 200 and 400 meter races. She heads into Saturday as the Class 1 favorite in all three events. 

Other area finishes: Lakewood Ranch's Harry Barthelemy finished eighth in the Class 4 long jump (6.54 meters), and ODA's Kai Soderberg finished 15 in the Class 1 boys 800 meters (2:06.27).

After day one, the Lakewood Ranch boys team sits in second place with 14 points (Sarasota has 16), but the school has plenty more events tomorrow to take home the team title. The girls team sits in fourth with 10 points. 

 

