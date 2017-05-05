East County track and field championships: Day one

So far, so good for the Lakewood Ranch track and field program.

Lakewood Ranch senior John Rivera won the 800 meter race, finishing in 1:53.16, nearly two seconds before second-place finisher Deshay Fernandes of Columbus (1:55.04).

"The race plan definitely had to become something different when I got out here," Rivera said. "I just realized when I got ahead the wind was very strong. I wanted to get out maybe a little faster, but it was imprant to sit behind the first person coming through that second lap. I knew when I got to the back stretch I was going to make my move and just go from there."

Mustangs senior Sophia Falco qualified for the 100 meter (12.07) and 200 meter (24.15) finals held Saturday, and repeated as state champion in the Class 4 long jump, leaping 6 meters.

"It was definitely a good day," Falco said. "A little nervous, but it's what you expect at states. I came into the day trying to do my best and come out as best as I could."

Both Rivera and Falco will stay busy tomorrow. Rivera is part of the 4x800 boys relay team and is running in the 1600 meter race. Falco has the triple jump finals in addition to the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

The Out-of-Door Academy eighth grader Saraiah Walkes also showed out, winning the preliminary 100, 200 and 400 meter races. She heads into Saturday as the Class 1 favorite in all three events.

Other area finishes: Lakewood Ranch's Harry Barthelemy finished eighth in the Class 4 long jump (6.54 meters), and ODA's Kai Soderberg finished 15 in the Class 1 boys 800 meters (2:06.27).

After day one, the Lakewood Ranch boys team sits in second place with 14 points (Sarasota has 16), but the school has plenty more events tomorrow to take home the team title. The girls team sits in fourth with 10 points.