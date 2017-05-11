Eagle Sponsors kick off Phil Galvano Golf Classic

The 21st Annual Phil Galvano Classic kicked off on May 11 with a private lunch.

Eagle sponsors for the golf tournament gathered at The Longboat Key Club for lunch and a round of golf with Sen. Bill Galvano and football legend Dan Marino. Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Richard Corcoran was also in attendance.

The golf tournament began in 1996 to honor Sen. Galvano’s late father Phil Galvano, Sr. The event benefits public schools in Manatee County through the Manatee Education Foundation. The tournament continues Friday, May 12, at the Legacy Golf Club.