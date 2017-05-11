 Skip to main content
Sen. Bill Galvano, Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Richard Corcoran and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino

Eagle Sponsors kick off Phil Galvano Golf Classic

Charles Bender and Gerardo Rodriguez-Albizu

Custom-labeled Olivia Cigars were available for players.

Matthew Wood, Mark Bitler and Michael Wood

The 21st Annual Phil Galvano Classic kicked off with an Eagle sponsor lunch on May 11.

Jimmy Card and Tracie Hamersley

Steel drummer Rick Andre performed during the lunch.

Dave Arnold and Dan Friedrich

Andy Madtes, Matthew Sacco and Ben Breazeale

Douglas Manning, Kristin LaRoche and Mike Carrillo

The annual tournament is in honor of Sen. Bill Galvano's late father.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The 21st Annual Phil Galvano Classic kicked off on May 11 with a private lunch.

Eagle sponsors for the golf tournament gathered at The Longboat Key Club for  lunch and a round of golf with Sen. Bill Galvano and football legend Dan Marino. Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Richard Corcoran was also in attendance.

The golf tournament began in 1996 to honor Sen. Galvano’s late father Phil Galvano, Sr. The event benefits public schools in Manatee County through the Manatee Education Foundation. The tournament continues Friday, May 12, at the Legacy Golf Club.

