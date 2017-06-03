 Skip to main content
Drummer Dana Bauer of Lakewood Ranch (far right) urges her Survivors in Sync teammates to finish with all they' ve got.

Dragon Boat Festival breaths fire into cancer survivors in Sarasota

East County' s Pat Van Stedum, and Lakewood Ranch' s Barb Green, JoAnn Moore and Dana Bauer get together after a heat at the Suncoast International Dragon Boat Festival.

It' s a mad dash to the end of a heat race for Survivors in Sync (front).

Although tired after the race, Survivors in Sync stays in synch as they return to the dock.

Survivors in Sync loads up for a race as do other competitors.

Survivors in Sync couldn' t hold off their rivals in the first heat, finishing fourth.

Survivors in Sync team members get their competition juices flowing with a huddle.

What would dragon boat racing be without a dragon?

On the water, it' s all business for Survivors in Sync.

Before the race, all the opposing teams support each other.

Survivor in Sync' s No. 3 boat can' t quite finish strong enough to finish in the top three.

Lakewood Ranch' s JoAnn Moore said of her Survivors in Sync teammates, "We show that cancer survivors can thrive."

More than 750 padders from 30 teams around the nation competed at the Suncoast International Dragon Boat Festival.

Survivors in Sync head out for a race at Nathan Benderson Park.

More than 750 paddlers compete at Nathan Benderson Park.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

On a steamy, 80-degree, Saturday morning at Nathan Benderson Park, Survivors in Sync pulled up to the dock after a fourth-place finish in its heat of the Suncoast International Dragon Boat Festival.

Lakewood Ranch's Dana Bauer, 73, was all smiles as she walked away from her boat, even if her teammates would have been delighted with a higher finish.

Why so happy?

"It makes me feel young," said Bauer, who is the team's drummer in charge of keeping a paddling rhythm.

Like her teammates, Bauer is a cancer survivor who might have been a little nervous joining a team that formed in 2014. Then, however, "The girls welcomed me with open arms."

It's the same story over and over among the Survivors in Sync, which is based at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, and with the other five teams that made up the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission portion of the event on Saturday.

More than 750 paddlers and 30 teams from around the United States were on hand for the festival, which offered the top competitive teams a berth in the 2018 Club Crew World Championships in Hungary. The festival had both competitive and club divisions.

But even though the cancer survivors squads aren't made up of tremendous athletes like many of the competitive teams, it doesn't mean they don't love the competition.

"Once you're on the water, it's serious," Bauer said.

Joe Campbell, who said he became an "adopted brother of SIS" after his wife, Cris, died on June 4, 2015. said Survivors in Sync has worked its way to becoming one of the top teams in Florida. Cris Campbell was a team member and after her death, Joe started working with the team in practice sessions, steering the boat.

"These ladies are awesome," he said. "This is a team, but make no mistake about it, this is a family."

In the first heat of the day, Save Our Sisters of Miami, a team called the best in the state by Campbell, rallied late to win. Survivors in Sync tried to rally late in the final meters of the 500-meter event.

"Unfortunately, we were fourth," Campbell said with a frown.

The members of Survivors in Sync didn't say much as they went back to their tent area to prepare for the next heat, in about an hour's time.

"Their tired," Bauer said. "They gave it their all."

Before and after the heats, all the teams embrace each other with hugs, high-fives and verbal support. No winners and no losers in this class.

"I think we show that cancer survivors can thrive," said Lakewood Ranch's JoAnn Moore. "And we love this park and the support we get from the community."

Campbell walked past with a shirt that carried a slogan, "Cancer sucks ... Paddling rocks!"

Bauer would agree.

"This has been extremely important to me, health-wise and friend-wise," she said. "Physical activity is good."

