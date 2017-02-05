There’s a new top dog in town

It was all paws on deck Feb. 4 for Donte’s Den Top Dog dog show at The Francis.

The organization’s furry fans came out in force to raise money for Donte’s Den, which offers long term care for dogs whose owners are unable to care for them due to illness, injury, abandonment or military deployment.

Founder Marsha Panuce announced that the organization would be launching a capital campaign to raise funds for its upcoming expansion after thanking attendees for their continued support.

“Very few people get to see their dreams come true, but I’m one for the lucky ones,” Panuce said. “Me along with the dogs at Donte’s Den — we’re living the dream.”