There’s a new top dog in town

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Veronica and Jeremy Miller pose with their dogs Duke Wellington and Duchess Alexandra.

Donte’s Den hosts barking good time

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Veronica and Jeremy Miller pose with their dogs Duke Wellington and Duchess Alexandra.

The Top Dog fundraiser benefited Donte’s Den.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

The Top Dog fundraiser benefited Donte’s Den.

Becky Fuchs and Maddie.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Becky Fuchs and Maddie.

Kristy Howland and Casey Williamson pose with Henry.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Kristy Howland and Casey Williamson pose with Henry.

Donte’s Den founder Marsha Panuce poses with her dog Blake.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Donte’s Den founder Marsha Panuce poses with her dog Blake.

Kobi Skye poses with Charlie.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Kobi Skye poses with Charlie.

Will Marshall poses with dog Bootz.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Will Marshall poses with dog Bootz.

Judy Dempsey and David Nau pose with Patches.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Judy Dempsey and David Nau pose with Patches.

Samantha Wahl with her dogs Dozer and Jewls, Ashley Towns with Blake and Lauren Neily with Shenshi.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Samantha Wahl with her dogs Dozer and Jewls, Ashley Towns with Blake and Lauren Neily with Shenshi.

Lisa and Chris Carbaugh and Deb Shuck pose with Abigail.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Lisa and Chris Carbaugh and Deb Shuck pose with Abigail.

Gus

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Gus

Reagan Walter and Juliana Howe pose with Gus.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Reagan Walter and Juliana Howe pose with Gus.

Participants in the Top Dog competition competed for ribbons in four categories: best singer, best kisser, best hair and best dressed. The Top Dog was chosen from the winners of four categories.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Participants in the Top Dog competition competed for ribbons in four categories: best singer, best kisser, best hair and best dressed. The Top Dog was chosen from the winners of four categories.

Aggie

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Aggie

Hannah Paley hugs her dog Pumpkin.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Hannah Paley hugs her dog Pumpkin.

Tony Natale and Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore, who judged the best hair portions of the Top Dog dog show, pose with Natale’s dog Dante, the winner of the best hair competition.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Tony Natale and Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore, who judged the best hair portions of the Top Dog dog show, pose with Natale’s dog Dante, the winner of the best hair competition.

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan laughs during the best kisser portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan laughs during the best kisser portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Lilah Davenport and dog Bruce compete in the best kisser contest.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Lilah Davenport and dog Bruce compete in the best kisser contest.

Dian Wolfe and Cody

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Dian Wolfe and Cody

Juliana Howe and Gus compete in the best kisser contest.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Juliana Howe and Gus compete in the best kisser contest.

Lilah Davenport and dog Bruce, winners of the best kisser portion of the Top Dog dog show, pose with judge Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Lilah Davenport and dog Bruce, winners of the best kisser portion of the Top Dog dog show, pose with judge Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

Buck jumps through a “ring of fire” during the costume portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Buck jumps through a “ring of fire” during the costume portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Lucy Walter walks Beau across the stage during the costume portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Lucy Walter walks Beau across the stage during the costume portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Anne Gold walks Marley and Lucky across the stage in their Donte’s Den themed costumes during the costume portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Anne Gold walks Marley and Lucky across the stage in their Donte’s Den themed costumes during the costume portion of the Top Dog dog show.

Lucy Walter smiles after her dog Beau won the overall Top Dog award.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Lucy Walter smiles after her dog Beau won the overall Top Dog award.

Lucy Walter poses with Donte’s Den Founder Marsha Panuce and dog Beau after Beau won the overall Top Dog award.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

Lucy Walter poses with Donte’s Den Founder Marsha Panuce and dog Beau after Beau won the overall Top Dog award.

Share
There’s a new top dog in town
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It was all paws on deck Feb. 4 for Donte’s Den Top Dog dog show at The Francis.

The organization’s furry fans came out in force to raise money for Donte’s Den, which offers long term care for dogs whose owners are unable to care for them due to illness, injury, abandonment or military deployment.

Founder Marsha Panuce announced that the organization would be launching a capital campaign to raise funds for its upcoming expansion after thanking attendees for their continued support.

“Very few people get to see their dreams come true, but I’m one for the lucky ones,” Panuce said. “Me along with the dogs at Donte’s Den — we’re living the dream.”

Related Stories