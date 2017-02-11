Dogs, runners lace up for cause

CrossFit Lakewood Ranch owner Aaron Weedo didn’t think twice about canceling his business’s typical Saturday morning class for another cause.

As runners made their way across the finish line for the Doggies for Duchenne 5K Feb. 11, outside his parking lot, he sidled up next to 13-year-old Grayson Tullio on a dog-decorated golf cart. Grayson, a Greenbrook resident who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, was going on with a grin on about his dog, Hooch, and water bottle left on the cart.

“Look at that smile,” Weedo said, pointing to Grayson. “We complain about sore muscles.”

Runners and walkers, many with their dogs, made the one-mile or 5K walk/run through the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park to benefit the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Another Day for Gray, a nonprofit founded by Grayson’s parents, Jen and Nick Tullio, to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.