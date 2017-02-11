 Skip to main content
Vic Perri, visiting from Pennsylvania, walked with his dog, Toot.

Dogs, runners lace up for cause

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Kelsey and Diane Weinkauf joined Nancy Styrk, of Parrish, for the walk.Kelsey and Diane Weinkauf, of Bradenton, joined Nancy Styrk, of Parrish, for the walk.

Tiffany Kaperna walks Minnie Mouse, while Skyler Vargas, walks Bo. "We love animals and we love supporting rescues," said Koperna, a Bradenton resident.

Ariana Barreiro, Patty Yero and Nathalia Escamilla, of Lakewood Ranch, watch for friends to finish the run.

Barrington Ridge resident Corey Peyerk is the first to finish the race, which he ends in under 18 minutes.

Lakewood Ranch' s Sebastian and Fernanda Scalera join race organizer and runner Jen Tullio after running the 5K.

Lakewood Ranch High School' s Courtney Yost takes timing bands off runners as they finish the run.

Meg Caron and Kelsey Le direct runners to post-race food and drink.

Megan Guarenta, of Englewood, runs every day with Abby, but hasn' t gotten to do many 5Ks with her.

Joe and Lindsay Tanner, of Palmetto, finished about a minute apart from each other.

Greenbrook resident Nick Tullio finishes the race with a thumbs up, before saying "Hi" to his family.

Lakewood Ranch volunteer Monika Oberer, Grayson Tullio, CrossFit Lakewood Ranch owner Aaron Weedo and volunteer Rebekah Boudrie are happy with the turnout.

Annual Doggies for Duchenne makes way through Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

CrossFit Lakewood Ranch owner Aaron Weedo didn’t think twice about canceling his business’s typical Saturday morning class for another cause.

As runners made their way across the finish line for the Doggies for Duchenne 5K Feb. 11, outside his parking lot, he sidled up next to 13-year-old Grayson Tullio on a dog-decorated golf cart. Grayson, a Greenbrook resident who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, was going on with a grin on about his dog, Hooch, and water bottle left on the cart.

“Look at that smile,” Weedo said, pointing to Grayson. “We complain about sore muscles.”
Runners and walkers, many with their dogs, made the one-mile or 5K walk/run through the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park to benefit the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Another Day for Gray, a nonprofit founded by Grayson’s parents, Jen and Nick Tullio, to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

