With the event named Doggone Good Time, the expectations were high Saturday evening at Cedar's Tennis Resort on Longboat Key.

The event sold out in advance with more than 150 in attendance according to organizer Sandra Ceshker.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Donte's Den which specializes in finding homes for dogs, extended care for animals when owners are ill, military boarding and pet trust, caring for animals when owners no longer can.

Donte's Den founder Marsha Panuce was pleased to announce that five dogs would be cared for with the funds collected from the event.