Honoree Brian Kelly, Event Planner Mary Kenealy, Host Dick Vitale, Honoree Bob Huggins and V Foundation for Cancer Research CEO Susan Braun

Dick Vitale honors sports stars at annual gala

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Dick Vitale poses with his two honorees and several pediatric cancer patients and survivors at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Calvin Cole, Ethan McNary, Amanda McNary and Josie McNary

Vanessa Sommers and Tony Colton

Sadie Keller, Marissa Peddie, Cannon Wiggins, Josh Fisher, Enzo Grande and Nolan Stringer

Guests could purchase footballs and basketballs autographed by the honorees — University of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly, ESPN anchor Chris Berman and University of West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins.

Michael, Banyan and Laura Gilkey

Mike and Emma Stringer with Jennifer and Brian Peddie

Kevin Negandhi and Jason Hughes

Josh Jones and Shannon Spake

Jacqueline Whittenburg and Harry Rhodes

The ballroom was adorned with white orchids at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Ryan and Kyla Callahan

Dane and Bernadette Jones

Dolly Duffy with Ron and Sara Powlus

Tom and Shelly Ewing

Paul and Andrea Kowalski

The ballroom was adorned with white orchids at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Kimberly Nasief and Kent Taylor

Charlene and Dean Hartley

Ken and Jenny Pendery

Jessica Nunez and Victoria Ruiz

Chris and Valerie Parsons

The ballroom was adorned with white orchids at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Martin Kenney, Susan Burt and Jana Coffin

Peter and Susan Migliaccio

Chris and Michele Dillingham

Katy Phelan and Kari Lee

Mia Quadrini, Amy Quadrini and Ava Aldrini

The ballroom was adorned with white orchids at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Brooke Palmer Kuhl, Brittany Eagans and Kelsey Alholm

Deb and Brandon Hines

Chris Berman, Bob Huggins and Brian Kelly were honored at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Bob and Barbara Gigante

Cole Eicher, N’Jhari Jackson, Tatum Parker and Kyle Peters

Mike Person, Earnest Graham, Todd Johnson, Todd Reuter, Brent and Megan Bogart and Elena Reuter

Maryann Armour with Dean and Sherri Ernzen

Robin O’Neil and Tina D’Agostino

Guests were greeted by a cutout of Dick Vitale and several pediatric cancer patients and survivors at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Sally Schule and Mason Ayres

Audrey Landers and Ruth Landers

The ballroom was decked out in V Foundation signage at the Dick Vitale Gala on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Larry and Lorraine Ziff

The sold-out 12th Annual Dick Vitale Gala took place on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The ballroom sparkled even brighter than usual on May 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the star-studded 12th Annual Dick Vitale Gala.

More than 850 guests packed the ballroom to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research and celebrate this year’s honorees; University of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly, ESPN Sports Anchor and Commentator Chris Berman and University of West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins.

The evening began with an emotional press conference during which media heard from Vitale, Kelly, Huggins and V Foundation for Cancer Research CEO Susan Braun, who spoke about why they’re passionate about fighting cancer. Vitale also recognized several cancer patients and survivors in the crowd who inspire him.

During cocktail hour, guests sipped wine, mingled and had the chance to purchase autographed footballs and basketballs signed by this year’s honorees. Once seated for dinner, eventgoers heard from ESPN sports anchor and gala emcee Kevin Negandhi.

“We’re here to honor the kids who wake up everyday without fanfare,” Negandhi says. “They fight harder than any athlete.”

To raise money for these fighters, Negandhi then introduced the live auction, which featured everything from two tickets to the Indy 500 to four spots in the President’s Box at the 2017 U.S. Open.

The mission of the Dick Vitale Gala is to raise money for pediatric cancer research nationwide and to promote awareness of pediatric cancer, so throughout the rest of the evening, patrons heard several touching stories of the effects of pediatric cancer on both patients and their families.

