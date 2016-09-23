Dance fever hits Freedom families

Shelley Merritt looked around the crowd at Freedom Elementary School Sept. 23, in a hunt for her son, Justice, and gave a little shrug.

Although it was Freedom’s Mother-Son night, he was off playing with friends.

“I can’t get him away from tug of war,” she said.

But just a few moments later, he was by her side and two faced off for a jousting match — perfecting the night Merritt helped create as the school’s vice president of the Parent-Teacher Organization.

More than 200 people turned out for the event, which started with family photos, tug of war, carnival-style games, jousting and pizza before students and their moms hit the dance floor.