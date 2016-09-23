 Skip to main content
Allison Bower and her son, Jonni Botti, a first grader, pose for a photo.

Dance fever hits Freedom families

Friday, Sep. 23, 2016 |

More than 200 people turn out for mother-son night.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Shelley Merritt looked around the crowd at Freedom Elementary School Sept. 23, in a hunt for her son, Justice, and gave a little shrug.

Although it was Freedom’s Mother-Son night, he was off playing with friends.

“I can’t get him away from tug of war,” she said.

But just a few moments later, he was by her side and two faced off for a jousting match  — perfecting the night Merritt helped create as the school’s vice president of the Parent-Teacher Organization.

More than 200 people turned out for the event, which started with family photos, tug of war, carnival-style games, jousting and pizza before students and their moms hit the dance floor.

