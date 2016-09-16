 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

CYD celebrates leaders, partnership with 11th annual Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County President and CEO Bill Sadlo during the 11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast Friday, Sept. 16.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Former CYD Executive Director Karen Bogues is recognized by Rep. Vern Buchanan during the presentation.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Former CYD Executive Director Karen Bogues is recognized by Rep. Vern Buchanan during the presentation.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Former CYD Executive Director Karen Bogues addresses guests and CYD alumni.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent and CYD Leadership Breakfast honoree Lori White

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Sandy Buchanan addresses guests as an honoree alongside her husband Rep. Vern Buchanan during the 11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Rep. Vern Buchanan accepts the honor from Community Youth Development.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County President and CEO Bill Sadlo during the 11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast Friday, Sept. 16.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

CYD Star Student and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens board member Marina Mazzarantani stands while students are being recognized.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Honorees for the 11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast Sandy and Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Sarasota County Commissioner Carolyn Mason, Dan Bailey, Karen Bogues and Lee Byron

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White and Keith Monda

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President for Philanthropy Veronica Brady gives an update on the fundraising goal of $50,000 for the breakfast.

Buy this Photo
11th annual CYD Leadership Breakfast

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Stacy Alexander and CYD alumna Kelly Dowd

Buy this Photo
Share
Community Youth Development honors Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White, Sandy and Rep. Vern Buchanan.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Community leaders gathered Friday morning at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls branch for the 11th annual Community Youth Development Leadership Breakfast. 

This year’s honorees included Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White, Sandy and Rep. Vern Buchanan. 

White deals closely with CYD STAR Leadership graduates in the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council representing high schools in the district. 

“These students bring to problems in the district an understanding that is important,” White said. “They challenge our thinking.”

Rep. Vern Buchanan and wife Sandy were also recognized for their contributions to local charities. Some of the causes they support include Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Mote Marine Laboratory and Ringling Museum of Art. 

This marks the first Leadership Breakfast since the transition of the CYD programs was announced in June. The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County now oversees the programs and has taken in much of the administrative staff. 

Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County President and CEO Bill Sadlo took a moment to recognize former Community Youth Development founder and Executive Director Karen Bogues. 

“It’s been an incredible experience for me to help shape Sarasota County’s view on young people,” Bogues said. “I wish I could reach out to everyone who has helped me along the way. They showed me that I could be a leader.”

Related Stories