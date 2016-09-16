CYD celebrates leaders, partnership with 11th annual Leadership Breakfast

Community leaders gathered Friday morning at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls branch for the 11th annual Community Youth Development Leadership Breakfast.

This year’s honorees included Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White, Sandy and Rep. Vern Buchanan.

White deals closely with CYD STAR Leadership graduates in the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council representing high schools in the district.

“These students bring to problems in the district an understanding that is important,” White said. “They challenge our thinking.”

Rep. Vern Buchanan and wife Sandy were also recognized for their contributions to local charities. Some of the causes they support include Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Mote Marine Laboratory and Ringling Museum of Art.

This marks the first Leadership Breakfast since the transition of the CYD programs was announced in June. The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County now oversees the programs and has taken in much of the administrative staff.

Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota County President and CEO Bill Sadlo took a moment to recognize former Community Youth Development founder and Executive Director Karen Bogues.

“It’s been an incredible experience for me to help shape Sarasota County’s view on young people,” Bogues said. “I wish I could reach out to everyone who has helped me along the way. They showed me that I could be a leader.”