Corvettes circle St. Armands

The more than 150 Corvette models on display drove more than just vehicle traffic to St. Armands Circle on May 6.

As visitors, car enthusiasts and locals flocked to the Circle, foot traffic was just as heavy as vehicle traffic.

The 21st annual Corvettes on the Circle, sponsored by the Skyway Corvette Club of Sarasota, Sunset Chevrolet and the St. Armands Circle Association, included a silent auction and trophies for the top three Corvettes in each generational class.

The proceeds from the day were donated to The Honor Flight of West Central Florida.