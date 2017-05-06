 Skip to main content
Bob Davidson and Ed Dunn

Corvettes circle St. Armands

Bob Davidson and Ed Dunn

More than 150 Corvette models crowded St. Armands Circle Park on May 6.

A 2012 Blue Coupe Grand Sport was one of 150 models on display on May 6.

A 2012 Blue Coupe Grand Sport was one of 150 models on display on May 6.

Laura and Arnoldo Cintron and Luis Santiago

Laura and Arnoldo Cintron and Luis Santiago

Cindy Bellacosa, Eloise Eckler, Sandy Anderson and Jane Overstreet

Cindy Bellacosa, Eloise Eckler, Sandy Anderson and Jane Overstreet

Jeff McCartney, John Jammel, Al Oryal and John Boyce

Jeff McCartney, John Jammel, Al Oryal and John Boyce

A 2009 Red Convertible engine was on display in St. Armands Circle Park.

A 2014 Yellow Stingray was one of more than 150 models on Display at the 21st annual Corvettes on the Circle on May 6.

A 2014 Yellow Stingray was one of more than 150 models on Display at the 21st annual Corvettes on the Circle on May 6.

More than 150 Corvette models crowded St. Armands Circle Park on May 6.

This 1967 Blue Coupe traveled all 2,448 miles of Route 66.

This 1967 Blue Coupe traveled all 2,448 miles of Route 66.

A 1967 Blue Coupe that traveled the entire Route 66 was on display on May 6.

A 1967 Blue Coupe that traveled the entire Route 66 was on display on May 6.

Tony Pignataro and Colleen and Dennis Fadden

Tony Pignataro and Colleen and Dennis Fadden

Pat McElveen, Terry Thomas, Mike Wallenfelsz, Russ Sobczak and Lee Chadbourne

Pat McElveen, Terry Thomas, Mike Wallenfelsz, Russ Sobczak and Lee Chadbourne

Betty and Bob Effland

Betty and Bob Effland

More than 150 models of Corvettes packed St. Armands Circle on May 6.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The more than 150 Corvette models on display drove more than just vehicle traffic to St. Armands Circle on May 6.

As visitors, car enthusiasts and locals flocked to the Circle, foot traffic was just as heavy as vehicle traffic.

The 21st annual Corvettes on the Circle, sponsored by the Skyway Corvette Club of Sarasota, Sunset Chevrolet and the St. Armands Circle Association, included a silent auction and trophies for the top three Corvettes in each generational class.

The proceeds from the day were donated to The Honor Flight of West Central Florida.

 

