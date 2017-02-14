Cornelle Maxfield speaks to Longboat democrats

The Longboat Key Democratic Club had a busy agenda for their monthly meeting on Feb. 14.

Not only was the group addressed by President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Manatee and Sarasota Counties, Cornelle Maxfield, but the club also voted in their 2017 officers.

Before Maxfield spoke about Black History Month, outgoing President Murray Blueglass asked for people to approve, object or abstain from voting in the new officers. The votes were unanimous and all officers were approved.

Blueglass then honored Alan Bandler, a 12-year board member who will be stepping down, by giving him a copy of “Closing the Courthouse Door: How Your Constitutional Rights Became Unenforceable” by Erwin Chemerinsky. Along with Bandler, Blueglass will be stepping down as president and Ken Marsh will take over.

Later, the club honored Blueglass with cupcake and a song.