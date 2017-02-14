 Skip to main content
Incoming Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh, event speaker President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Manatee and Sarasota Counties Cornell Maxfield and outgoing club President Murray Blueglass

Cornelle Maxfield speaks to Longboat democrats

Alan Bandler and Marvin Black

Sarah Tate and John Schaye

Tama Traberman and MiMi Edlin

Joanne Cantor and Kathye Stowell

Lois Barson and Tessie Jose

Dee McFarland and James and Mary Joseph

Murray and Alice Blueglass

Marvin Morse and Tessie Jose

Murray Blueglass presents Alan Bandler with a book each member present signed. Bandler is stepping down from the club’s board after 12 years.

Incoming club President Ken Marsh speaks to the group.

The Longboat Key Democratic Club held its monthly meeting on Feb. 14.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Democratic Club had a busy agenda for their monthly meeting on Feb. 14.

Not only was the group addressed by President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Manatee and Sarasota Counties, Cornelle Maxfield, but the club also voted in their 2017 officers.

Before Maxfield spoke about Black History Month, outgoing President Murray Blueglass asked for people to approve, object or abstain from voting in the new officers. The votes were unanimous and all officers were approved.

Blueglass then honored Alan Bandler, a 12-year board member who will be stepping down, by giving him a copy of “Closing the Courthouse Door: How Your Constitutional Rights Became Unenforceable” by Erwin Chemerinsky. Along with Bandler, Blueglass will be stepping down as president and Ken Marsh will take over.

Later, the club honored Blueglass with cupcake and a song.

