Community gets first look at superintendent candidates

School board members interviewed superintendent finalists on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, and then it was the public's turn to interview the candidates.

Brennan Asplen III, Mark Porter and Todd Bowden fielded questions from over 300 interested residents at Sarasota County School District's public reception Thursday evening at Riverview High School.

Although Paula Ippolito had already read the trio's applications while serving on the school district's Superintendent Advisory Committee, she said it was interesting to finally put a face to a name.

"I read all the applications and now it's fun to see who belongs to what," Ippolito said.

Sarasota County teachers were also among the interested parties present at the event.

Milissa Culbertson said she was very interested in Porter's stance on what is considered developmentally appropriate for elementary students. Culbertson is a teacher at Cranberry Elementary School in North Port and said she often sees students with a range of skills, all considered developmentally acceptable for elementary children. She is concerned that drawing a straight line from the skills typical of elementary students to skills expected of high school students puts additional pressure on younger learners.

"We're stressing out the kids," Culbertson said.

In addition to Sarasota County teachers, several students also attended the event to meet the candidates. Many students were interested in the finalists' stance on schools' bathroom policy for transgender students.

Mya Perez, an eighth-grader at Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences, said she attended the event to support LGBTQ students. In addition, she said she was interested in addressing school lunch nutrition. She is concerned that many students are not getting the nutrition they need from school lunches, which affects their performance in school. Perez asked Asplen what he would do to address the issue.

"I like that he was able to tell me he is ready to change the lunches," Perez said.

She said she did not see any of her fellow classmates at the reception but believed it was important for her to have input on the next superintendent.

"If I'm the one that's going to be affected by it then I should have a say in what is going to happen," Perez said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Venice High School teacher Dr. Shari Valencic, who attended the reception with her daughter, Mariska Ursel. Like Perez, Valencic wished more of her fellow educators would have attended the event.

"They feel like something like the superintendent office is so far from the four walls of their classroom," Valencic said.

She was very impressed by each of the candidates and hopes the board maintains an open mind throughout the process. The board interviewed each of the candidates prior to the public reception and will make their final decision on Oct. 18 during its regular meeting.

"I truly hope there is an open mind because I feel like they all have something to offer," Valencic said.

Regardless of the outcome, Valencic is excited about the prospect of a new superintendent.

"I always think things like this are exciting because it shows what the possibilities are," Valencic said.