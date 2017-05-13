 Skip to main content
Nathaniel Parrott, Alina Sanchez and Giovanni Rivera perform a patriotic play at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Community Day School students put Learning on Display

Nathaniel Parrott, Alina Sanchez and Giovanni Rivera perform a patriotic play at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Victoria, Juliana and Bianca Grebing

Victoria, Juliana and Bianca Grebing

Mathilde Wesson and Kendall Barmonde

Mathilde Wesson and Kendall Barmonde

Mathilde Wesson performs a patriotic play at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Mathilde Wesson performs a patriotic play at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Nathaniel Parrott fixes his hat while performing a patriotic play at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Nathaniel Parrott fixes his hat while performing a patriotic play at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Adonia Brady points to her and her classmate' s work in the hallway at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Adonia Brady points to her and her classmate' s work in the hallway at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Ron McNesby, Tammy McNesby and Adler McNesby

Ron McNesby, Tammy McNesby and Adler McNesby

Students presented projects on different countries, global warming and ancient civilizations

Students presented projects on different countries, global warming and ancient civilizations

Jordie Lieberman and Sara Lieberman

Jordie Lieberman and Sara Lieberman

Alessia Zampol and Eric Zampol go through Alessia' s semester journal.

Alessia Zampol and Eric Zampol go through Alessia' s semester journal.

Zadie Jacobs-Carlton smiles after reciting a poem she wrote at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Zadie Jacobs-Carlton smiles after reciting a poem she wrote at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Emmanuel Hubbard smiles before performing at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Emmanuel Hubbard smiles before performing at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School' s Learning on Display night.

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School hosts Learning on Display night to showcase student work.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Students had a lot to be proud of on May 11 at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School. 

Children presented on global warming, debated which was the superior ancient civilization and even put on a play. 

The program was part of the Learning on Display event, which showcases students semester-long projects. 

Parents and family members flooded the halls as students tugged on their parents arms, anxious to present their work. 

