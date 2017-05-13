Hershorin Schiff Community Day School hosts Learning on Display night to showcase student work.
Students had a lot to be proud of on May 11 at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.
Children presented on global warming, debated which was the superior ancient civilization and even put on a play.
The program was part of the Learning on Display event, which showcases students semester-long projects.
Parents and family members flooded the halls as students tugged on their parents arms, anxious to present their work.