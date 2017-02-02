Residents and visitors lined the sidewalks of Ocean Boulevard to get a look at the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Siesta Key Village took a break from its typical dinnertime hustle and bustle Feb. 1 as diners lined the open windows along Ocean Boulevard to take a picture of the Budweiser Clydesdales on their parade through the village.

Adults and children alike quickly positioned themselves for a glimpse.

It was hard to tell what created more excitement — the horses, or their speckled companion Barley the Dalmatian, who sat alert on top of the wagon.

The iconic horses were presented by Gulf Coast Eagle Distributing. Marketing Administrator Hugh Shields said the team of horses is based out of Merrimack, NH, and he is happy to bring them to the key as often as he can.

"They're iconic ... they're very majestic," Shields said. "They're amazing."