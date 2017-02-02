 Skip to main content
The Budweiser Clydesdales visited Siesta Key Village Feb. 1.

Clydesdales canter down Ocean Boulevard

Makenzie Poppa stands next to the Budweiser Clydesdales before they began their parade down Ocean Boulevard.

The Budweiser Clydesdales visited Siesta Key Village Feb. 1.

Olivia Daley watches as the Budweiser Clydesdales begin their parade down Ocean Boulevard.

Barley the Dalmatian sits on top of the wagon.

Austin and Sean Daley watch Budweiser Clydesdale wagon as it makes it way to Ocean Boulevard.

The Budweiser Clydesdales visited Siesta Key Village Feb. 1.

The Budweiser Clydesdales visited Siesta Key Village Feb. 1.

People line the sidewalks to take pictures of the Budweiser Clydesdales during their visit on Feb. 1.

Residents and visitors lined the sidewalks of Ocean Boulevard to get a look at the Budweiser Clydesdales.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Siesta Key Village took a break from its typical dinnertime hustle and bustle Feb. 1 as diners lined the open windows along Ocean Boulevard to take a picture of the Budweiser Clydesdales on their parade through the village. 

Adults and children alike quickly positioned themselves for a glimpse.  

It was hard to tell what created more excitement — the horses, or their speckled companion Barley the Dalmatian, who sat alert on top of the wagon. 

The iconic horses were presented by Gulf Coast Eagle Distributing. Marketing Administrator Hugh Shields said the team of horses is based out of Merrimack, NH, and he is happy to bring them to the key as often as he can. 

"They're iconic ... they're very majestic," Shields said. "They're amazing." 

 

