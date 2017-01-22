Classic cars crowd St. Armands

Visitors of St. Armands Circle took a step back in time on Jan. 21.

Over the weekend, classic antique cars from 1900 to 1992 were on display as part of St. Armands Circle Classic Antique Car Show and Custom Hot Rod Car Show. The antique cars were on display on Jan. 21, while the custom hot rod cars are on display until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Three judges analyzed the 44 classic cars for things like paint job and engines before awarding the top nine cars with trophies. They will do the same for the custom hot rod cars on Sunday.

Judy Carmen, who helps organize the event, said that the people who own these cars love them. The show is a chance for owners to show off their cars.

“There’s so much love poured on these cars,” she said.