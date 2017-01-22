Classic cars crowd St. Armands

 Skip to main content
The St. Armands Circle Classic Antique Car Show and Custom Hot Rod Car Show took place on Jan. 21 and 22. Classic antique cars were on display on the 21st and the custom and hot rod cars were on display on the 22nd.

Dwaine Arney checks out the classic antique cars on display at St. Armands Circle Park.

Rob Revisky, Ron Mitchell and Larry Jaworske

About 44 classic antique cars were on display for the St. Armands Classic Antique Car Show on Jan. 21.

Carol Montgomery, Nate Ravid and Dawson Blackmore

A 1957 DeSoto that was used as an ambulance was on display. The back of the car was filled with old medical equipment.

The back of 1957 DeSoto that was used as an ambulance was filled with old medical equipment. Dawson Blackmore bought the car in 1997.

Janet, Ella, Sasha, Matt, Julia and Hal Kamm checked out the antique cars on Jan. 21.

A 1971 280SL Mercedes was one of 44 antique cars on display on Jan. 21.

Barbara and Bob Swan stand with their 1971 280SL Mercedes.

About 44 classic antique cars were on display for the St. Armands Classic Antique Car Show on Jan. 21. Cars were judged on a point system for things like paint job, engine quality and other categories before the top cars were awarded trophies.

About 44 classic antique cars were on display for the St. Armands Classic Antique Car Show on Jan. 21. Cars were judged on a point system for things like paint job, engine quality and other categories before the top cars were awarded trophies.

About 44 classic antique cars from 1900 to 1992 filled St. Armands Circle Park on Jan. 21.

About 44 classic antique cars from 1900 to 1992 filled St. Armands Circle Park on Jan. 21.

Each of the 44 antique cars were judged on engine quality, paint job and other categories during the St. Armands Classic Antique Car Show on Jan. 21.

Classic antique cars from 1900 to 1992 were on display at St. Armands Circle on Jan. 21.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Visitors of St. Armands Circle took a step back in time on Jan. 21.

Over the weekend, classic antique cars from 1900 to 1992 were on display as part of St. Armands Circle Classic Antique Car Show and Custom Hot Rod Car Show. The antique cars were on display on Jan. 21, while the custom hot rod cars are on display until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Three judges analyzed the 44 classic cars for things like paint job and engines before awarding the top nine cars with trophies. They will do the same for the custom hot rod cars on Sunday.

Judy Carmen, who helps organize the event, said that the people who own these cars love them. The show is a chance for owners to show off their cars.

“There’s so much love poured on these cars,” she said.

